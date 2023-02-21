Heights Restaurant 1751 Sea & Bar Is Serving Its Last Meal

It’s out with the old and in with the new, as Sambrooks Management, operators of the Pit Room and Candente, announced it will shutter 1751 Sea & Bar, its four-year-old seafood restaurant in the Heights, on Friday, March 4. The restaurant group plans to shift its focus to the opening of Andiron, the group’s new wood-burning steakhouse on Alan Parkway debuting next month, and a second location of the Pit Room coming to Memorial this summer.

“We love the food and concept at 1751, but with our lease expiring mid-year and a lot on our plate with Andiron and the Pit Room 2, we made the business decision to close 1751 for now,” says owner and founder Michael Sambrooks. “We certainly hope we can bring this concept back to life at a later date, but for now we would like to thank our customers who enjoyed 1751’s progressive small plate dining experience for a great run... “

While situated in a corner of a busy retail strip anchored by a Walmart Supercenter, 1751 earned rave reviews for its sophisticated approach to seafood during its short time open. Beyond its seasonally-inspired dishes and raw bar gems, the restaurant touted an impressive beverage program, which included more than 230 varieties of gin. Its lauded happy hour, during which Gulf and East Coast oysters and seafood-heavy snacks were on special alongside martinis and other libations, was among the best in town.

The restaurant saw a few chefs come and go, originally opening with chef Lyle Bento as culinary director and chef J.D. Woodward leading the kitchen. Most recently Guard & Grace veteran chef Matt Young helming the kitchen. For now, Young will shift into a corporate chef role within the Sambrooks Management company, offering assistance in opening new restaurants and future endeavors.

Houstonians looking to indulge in one more stunning seafood tower or partake in a final martini-fueled happy hour have until Saturday, March 4, to do so when 1751 offers its last service.