For Four Days Only, Shake Shack in Rice Village is Offering a White Tablecloth Truffle Table Experience

The exclusive seating features a prix fixe menu and unlimited wine

by Megha McSwain
Burgers on fine china with a couple toasting with wine.
Guests can enjoy a prix fixe tasting menu and unlimited wine at the Truffle Table.
Shake Shack

Shake Shack’s new white truffle menu is being celebrated with great ceremony, as the national burger chain announced the launch of an exclusive Truffle Table experience. The VIP, reservation-only experience, available for four days only from Monday, February 27 to Thursday, March 2, is limited to 10 of its locations nationwide, including New York, Miami, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Houston’s Rice Village restaurant, among others.

In honor of the indulgent new offerings, the Rice Village outpost is transforming a single table for two within its dining room into a luxurious setting with a white tablecloth, table-service, and a prix fixe tasting menu, with dishes presented on fine china.

A menu on a round plate.
Shake Shack’s Truffle Table prix fixe menu.
Shake Shack

During each seating, guests are given the opportunity to taste their way through the full white truffle menu, which includes a fontina cheeseburger, topped with white truffle sauce made with Regalis organic white truffle oil, and crispy sweet onions on a toasted potato bun; the white truffle ‘shroom burger, a meatless sandwich built with a crisp-fried portobello mushroom filled with melted muenster and cheddar cheeses, and topped with truffle sauce; and crinkle cut parmesan fries with a side of white truffle dipping sauce.

A waiter presenting canned wine to a couple at a table.
Enjoy unlimited red or white Shack canned wine from Gotham winery while dining at the Truffle Table.
Shake Shack

To further elevate the meal, guests will be treated to a Shake Shack milkshake of their choice, and unlimited servings of red or white Shack canned wine from Gotham Winery, with non-alcoholic beverages available as well. A chocolate truffle from New York City-based chocolatier Thierry Atlan provides a sweet ending to the meal, and as a bonus, each guest will receive a bottle of Regalis truffle oil to take home.

While it may sound extravagant, Shake Shack’s Truffle Table experience is a bargain, priced at just $20 per guest. Reservations are up for grabs now, but with only one table available at a single location in Houston, they are likely to fill up fast. For those who don’t mind an extended drive to dinner, Shake Shack in Austin’s Domain is also participating.

