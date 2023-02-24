Rodeo Houston Headliner Parker McCollum Is Working a Shift at Raising Cane’s in Conroe Ahead of His Show

Houstonians don’t have to wait until opening day of the rodeo to catch a glimpse of country crooner Parker McCollum — the 2023 Rodeo Houston headliner is picking up a cashier shift at Raising Cane’s Conroe location at 2127 W. Davis St. ahead of his performance on Tuesday night. The 30-year-old singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist, known for hits like “Hell of a Year” and “Pretty Heart”, hails from Conroe and is returning to his old stomping grounds as part of a fun collaboration with the popular chicken strip joint.

From 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Monday, February 27, McCollum will work the drive-thru and counter at Raising Cane’s, serving up ONE LOVE fried chicken strip meals to hungry customers, and giving away 20 free Rodeo Houston tickets, courtesy of the restaurant.

“I am a fan of Parker’s music, and we have become friends over the years. Very happy for him to be headlining the rodeo and working the Cane’s drive thru in his hometown of Conroe, and giving away 20 tickets from Cane’s,” said Todd Graves, Raising Cane’s Founder and CEO.

This isn't the first time a celeb has worked a shift at Raising Cane’s in Houston. Last fall, Houston Astro and World Series MVP Jeremy Pena worked the drive-thru at an outpost off of I-45 and 610 South, all while greeting guests and posing for pictures.

Tuesday night’s performance will be McCollum’s second ever appearance at Rodeo Houston, but it’s quite possible it won’t be his last. The singer is releasing a new studio album on May 12, following his breakout major label debut of Gold Chain Cowboy, and has been named an ‘Artist to Watch’ by Rolling Stone, Billboard, SiriusXM, and CMT, among others. Get your own look, with a side of chicken tenders, this Monday.