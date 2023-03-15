 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Splashy New Heights Bar is Open with Espresso Martinis On Tap and a Roaming Champagne Cart

The Heights Social brings something new and electric to W. 20th St.

by Megha McSwain
A large bar with white floors, windows on the ceiling, and a chandelier.
All eyes are drawn to the Heights Social’s 101-inch Restoration Hardware chandelier.
Bryan Kenned / Dylan McEwan

The long wait is over — the Heights Social is open, and the espresso martinis on tap are officially flowing. With its side by side open air patio bars and hangouts, West 20th Street is one of the liveliest sections of the greater Heights neighborhood, but the opening of the upscale martini-focused bar, the street’s first fully enclosed bar boasting 8,500-square-feet of weather-proof partying space, is likely to kick things up a notch.

Grand skylights draw in rays of sunshine into the atrium at the Heights Social.
Grand skylights draw in rays of sunshine at the Heights Social.
Dylan McEwan

Located at 1213 W. 20th St., the Heights Social is a far cry from the no-frill bars in the area, giving Heights party-goers an elevated option without having to drive to Uptown or River Oaks. Designed by Cory Decuire of CD Paragon and built by DSO Construction, the posh space features clean white interiors with large skylights, oversized banquettes and luxe lounge seating, with all eyes drawn to a massive 101-foot Restoration Hardware chandelier prominently showcased at the center of the room. Built with state-of-the-art audio visual capabilities, the bar is fitted with HD televisions, advanced automated lighting, and a 46-foot LED wall, only adding to its allure, with a live DJ offering late night entertainment on weekends.

Thirsty guests have much to look forward to in the way of sustenance. Along with a selection of wines, the martini-focused beverage menu includes fan favorite espresso martinis, and other cocktails, on tap. On the weekends, the Heights Social keeps midday Champagne hours, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., during which time a roaming Champagne cart journeys throughout the space, giving guests the opportunity to splurge on high end bubbles by the bottle or the glass.

A pink cocktail in a tall glass.
The Heights Social features cocktails on tap.
Bryan Kennedy / Dylan McEwan

While there is a hefty emphasis on its beverage program, the Heights Social is serving up eats too. The bar has a full kitchen, and a menu curated by chef Kyle Dennis (a Crisp in the Heights alum) features dishes like charcuterie, pizza, and a signature 72-hour braised short rib panini.

The Heights Social is open daily at 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday, at 1 p.m. on Friday, and bright and early for weekend brunch beginning at 11 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

More From Eater Houston

The Latest

Veteran Restaurateur Benjy Levit is Debuting Eau Tour in Rice Village Next Week

By Megha McSwain

The Team Behind Uchi Is Opening a New 15-Course Omakase Restaurant in Montrose

By Megha McSwain

After 20 Years Anchoring Dining at Hobby Airport, Pappas Has Been Voted Out

By Courtney E. Smith

Chef Joe Murphy of Houston’s Nobu Takes TruffleMasters Top Honor

By Courtney E. Smith

Houston Restauranter Lee Ellis Is Dead at 63

By Courtney E. Smith

The Finest Fair Foods at Houston’s Rodeo

By Megha McSwain and Brittany Britto Garley

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Houston newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world