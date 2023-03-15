Splashy New Heights Bar is Open with Espresso Martinis On Tap and a Roaming Champagne Cart

The long wait is over — the Heights Social is open, and the espresso martinis on tap are officially flowing. With its side by side open air patio bars and hangouts, West 20th Street is one of the liveliest sections of the greater Heights neighborhood, but the opening of the upscale martini-focused bar, the street’s first fully enclosed bar boasting 8,500-square-feet of weather-proof partying space, is likely to kick things up a notch.

Located at 1213 W. 20th St., the Heights Social is a far cry from the no-frill bars in the area, giving Heights party-goers an elevated option without having to drive to Uptown or River Oaks. Designed by Cory Decuire of CD Paragon and built by DSO Construction, the posh space features clean white interiors with large skylights, oversized banquettes and luxe lounge seating, with all eyes drawn to a massive 101-foot Restoration Hardware chandelier prominently showcased at the center of the room. Built with state-of-the-art audio visual capabilities, the bar is fitted with HD televisions, advanced automated lighting, and a 46-foot LED wall, only adding to its allure, with a live DJ offering late night entertainment on weekends.

Thirsty guests have much to look forward to in the way of sustenance. Along with a selection of wines, the martini-focused beverage menu includes fan favorite espresso martinis, and other cocktails, on tap. On the weekends, the Heights Social keeps midday Champagne hours, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., during which time a roaming Champagne cart journeys throughout the space, giving guests the opportunity to splurge on high end bubbles by the bottle or the glass.

While there is a hefty emphasis on its beverage program, the Heights Social is serving up eats too. The bar has a full kitchen, and a menu curated by chef Kyle Dennis (a Crisp in the Heights alum) features dishes like charcuterie, pizza, and a signature 72-hour braised short rib panini.

The Heights Social is open daily at 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday, at 1 p.m. on Friday, and bright and early for weekend brunch beginning at 11 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.