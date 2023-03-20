A New Wine Shop and Bar is Opening in the Heights

Wine bars with room to relax and lounge over a bottle are aplenty in this city, but Houstonians looking to really do a deep dive on their favorite varietals with fellow wine lovers will soon have the opportunity to do so at Padre’s Wine Shop + Bar, opening at 3522 White Oak Drive in the Heights this April.

Operated by Louisiana native and longtime Houston resident, William Farley, Padre’s was born from a hobby and appreciation for wine that he shared with his late father.

“The name ‘Padre’s Wine’ honors my father, who friends, family and strangers alike endearingly referred to as “Padre,” said Farley. “Padre’s Wine is an effort to not only share and teach about good wine, but to create a space in the Heights for people to come together as a community, enjoy good wine, taste new things, kick back and relax.”

Farley left behind a career in oil and gas finance to pursue this passion project, embarking on a journey to Argentina, Chile and Uruguay in the summer of 2019 to meet and build relationships with a number of family-run vineyards. Today, his portfolio includes 25 producers across South America.

When Padre’s opens its doors this spring, visitors will be able to taste their way through boutique selections from South America, France, Italy, and the states, along with lesser known regions from around the globe, and they will be introduced to family-owned wineries that put an emphasis on sustainable operations. Guests can peruse the inventory for bottles to take home, or hang around and sip wines while enjoying a menu of light bites.

Farley has tapped Houston hospitality veteran Nick Nguyen as the general manager of Padre’s. Nguyen brings more than two decades of experience, previously serving as a manager, sommelier, and restaurant operations specialist at lauded concepts like Kata Robata, Riel, Musaafer, and Da Gama. He will likely become a great source of knowledge for those looking to swish around a glass and talk shop.

The soon-to-be wine haven at the corner of White Oak and Harvard is not quite ready to welcome in guests just yet, but Houstonians have an opportunity to experience Padre’s now by way of its wine club. Those interested can opt for a $75 monthly membership, which gets them three bottles, hand-selected by Farley and Nguyen, plus 5% off of food and drink purchases when Padre’s opens; or a $300 quarterly membership for 12 bottles delivered at the end of each quarter, with 5% off of food and drink purchases.