 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bun B’s Epic 50th Birthday Bash in Houston Was Full of Surprises

Guests were treated to Trill burgers, a live performance, and an unexpected vow renewal

by Megha McSwain
Bun B in a tuxedo holding a cocktail.
Rapper Bun B Toasts to His 50th Birthday with a Surprise Party Hosted by CÎROC, Crown Royal, and Tequila Don Julio in Houston.
Jamaal Ellis

Bun B has had lots to celebrate in recent months, with his wildly popular new smash burger concept, Trill Burgers, winning first place in Good Morning America’s “United States of Burgers” competition, and snagging top honors for Best Classic Fair Food at this year’s Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo Gold Buckle Foodie Awards, but the legendary rapper’s 50th birthday on Sunday, March 19 called for an epic extravaganza — and it was not without a few surprises.

Bun B and J Prince.
Bun B with music executive J Prince.
Jamaal Ellis

For starters, the black tie affair, held at the Contemporary Art Museum in Houston, was a surprise to the birthday boy himself. Hosted by global spirits brand DIAGEO, the star-studded event featured a crowd of Bun B’s family, friends, and fellow industry tastemakers. Among the 350 guests in attendance was rapper Lil Keke, DJ and producer Statiik Selektah, and Houston’s own R&B singer LeToya Luckett, and hot shot music exec J Prince.

Along with Bun B’s milestone birthday, the party honored Hip Hop 50, a three-year-long celebration honoring 50 years of hip hop that concludes this year. Guests toasted with CÎROC Vodka, the official vodka of Hip Hop 50, along with Crown Royal and Don Julio Tequila cocktails, before noshing on Bun B’s own Trill Burgers, served exclusively during the festivities.

DJ Mr. Rogers with his DJ equipment.
DJ Mr. Rogers spinning beats at Bun B’s 50th birthday bash.
Jamaal Ellis

Perhaps the highlight of the evening was an impromptu performance by the esteemed guest of honor. Bun B performed his greatest hits, including songs like International Players Anthem and Big Pimpin’, among others. And the live performance wasn’t the only time party guests were taken by surprise. As an added bonus to all of the celebrations, the rapper and his wife, Angela “Queenie” Walls, who are celebrating their milestone 20th wedding anniversary this year, shocked guests with a romantic and emotional vow renewal.

The lively event carried on through the night, with DJ Mr. Rogers serving up a playlist of H-Town classics into the wee hours, while party guests celebrated 50 fabulous years of Bun B.

More From Eater Houston

The Latest

A New Boutique Wine Bar and Shop, With a Focus on Small-Production Wineries, Is Opening in the Heights

By Megha McSwain

Splashy New Heights Bar Is Open With Espresso Martinis On Tap and a Roaming Champagne Cart

By Megha McSwain

Veteran Restaurateur Benjy Levit is Debuting Eau Tour in Rice Village Next Week

By Megha McSwain

The Team Behind Uchi Is Opening a New 15-Course Omakase Restaurant in Montrose

By Megha McSwain

After 20 Years Anchoring Dining at Hobby Airport, Pappas Has Been Voted Out

By Courtney E. Smith

Chef Joe Murphy of Houston’s Nobu Takes TruffleMasters Top Honor

By Courtney E. Smith

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Houston newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world