Bun B’s Epic 50th Birthday Bash in Houston Was Full of Surprises

Bun B has had lots to celebrate in recent months, with his wildly popular new smash burger concept, Trill Burgers, winning first place in Good Morning America’s “United States of Burgers” competition, and snagging top honors for Best Classic Fair Food at this year’s Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo Gold Buckle Foodie Awards, but the legendary rapper’s 50th birthday on Sunday, March 19 called for an epic extravaganza — and it was not without a few surprises.

For starters, the black tie affair, held at the Contemporary Art Museum in Houston, was a surprise to the birthday boy himself. Hosted by global spirits brand DIAGEO, the star-studded event featured a crowd of Bun B’s family, friends, and fellow industry tastemakers. Among the 350 guests in attendance was rapper Lil Keke, DJ and producer Statiik Selektah, and Houston’s own R&B singer LeToya Luckett, and hot shot music exec J Prince.

Along with Bun B’s milestone birthday, the party honored Hip Hop 50, a three-year-long celebration honoring 50 years of hip hop that concludes this year. Guests toasted with CÎROC Vodka, the official vodka of Hip Hop 50, along with Crown Royal and Don Julio Tequila cocktails, before noshing on Bun B’s own Trill Burgers, served exclusively during the festivities.

Perhaps the highlight of the evening was an impromptu performance by the esteemed guest of honor. Bun B performed his greatest hits, including songs like International Players Anthem and Big Pimpin’, among others. And the live performance wasn’t the only time party guests were taken by surprise. As an added bonus to all of the celebrations, the rapper and his wife, Angela “Queenie” Walls, who are celebrating their milestone 20th wedding anniversary this year, shocked guests with a romantic and emotional vow renewal.

The lively event carried on through the night, with DJ Mr. Rogers serving up a playlist of H-Town classics into the wee hours, while party guests celebrated 50 fabulous years of Bun B.