A Fashionable New Seafood Restaurant From Berg Hospitality is Opening in Downtown Houston This Fall

Keeping up with the Kardashians is no difficult task, compared to keeping up with savvy Houston restaurateur Benjamin Berg and all of the exciting news coming from the Berg Hospitality camp. The rapidly-growing restaurant group, which has already made headlines this year for announcing new concepts Benny Chows, Canopy Social on Washington Ave. and Buttermilk Baby at M-K-T Heights, is charging full steam ahead — and this time, it’s making its presence felt in downtown. Berg will open Dune Road, a ritzy New England-style seafood restaurant, in Hines’ and Ivanhoé Cambridge’s Texas Tower at 845 Texas Avenue this fall.

At more than 5,000-square feet, including indoor and outdoor dining space, the upscale restaurant will be a match for the 47-story, one million-square-foot skyscraper — a distinct downtown architectural landmark in its own right. The location is situated on prime real estate, at the axis of Houston’s Central Business District, the Theatre District, and the Historic District, making it a welcome addition for the neighborhood’s corporate crowd, residents, and theater-goers.

The restaurant, which is slated to be open all day, for lunch, happy hour, and dinner, will feature a seafood-heavy menu with dishes like New England-style clam and lobster bakes, seafood chowder, a proper lobster roll, and raw bar offerings. “With Dune Road, we aim to elevate the flavor of seafood, by keeping it clean, simple, and mostly grilled, sourced from only the finest suppliers around the country. Can you get a steak? Of course. But seafood is the star here,” says Berg.

Like all of Berg’s restaurants, much thought has been put into Dune Road’s aesthetic. The whimsical design, by New York City-based design firm ICRAVE, will feature nautical elements, lacquered wood finishes, polished metals, and an undulating ceiling, with a neutral color palette, including hues of beige, blue, and gray. The restaurant will accommodate more than 200 guests in total. A large circular bar touting 56 seats, is bound to be all the buzz, while a westward facing patio will offer a breezy outdoor alternative.

It’s fair to say locals can’t seem to get enough of what Berg is serving up. Along with operating beloved restaurants like B&B Butchers and Restaurant, the Annie Cafe & Bar, B.B. Lemon, and Turner’s, Berg debuted a full-service restaurant, steakhouse, bar, and live music destination on Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo grounds with his Ranch Saloon + Steakhouse pop-up last year. The concept was a runaway hit, and he since brought it back this year. Now that the rodeo has wrapped, Houstonians have the opening of Dune Road, plus a crop of other newbies, to look forward to.

“Dune Road will be a key addition to the hospitality-driven experience at Texas Tower,” said John Mooz, senior managing director at Hines. “With the goal of providing a curated F&B offering to the north side of Downtown, this new concept from Ben Berg’s powerhouse team will offer our tenants and the surrounding community the perfect setting to dine, recharge, and exchange.”