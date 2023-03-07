 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Houston Restauranter Lee Ellis Is Dead at 63

Ellis was a partner in Cherry Pie Hospitality, and a founding partner in F.E.E.D TX Restaurant Group

by Courtney E. Smith
An older man sits on the stoop of a motel, his dog nearby.
Lee Ellis on the steps of Ellis Motel in Round Top, TX.
Ellis Motel

Lee Ellis, a Houston restaurateur known for his work in numerous restaurants including State Fare Kitchen & Bar, Lee’s Fried Chicken & Donuts, Pi Pizza, Petite Sweets, Lee’s Creamery, Star Fish, Liberty Kitchen, and the former BRC Gastropub, has died from unknown causes, the Houston Chronicle reports. He was 63. Ellis moved to the Hill Country in recent years, taking up residence in Round Top where he opened Ellis Motel and a barbecue spot called Round Top Smokehouse.

His place in the Houston restaurant scene was tenuous near the end, with Lee parting ways with Cherry Pie Hospitality, of which he was a founder, in 2018. The next year, the restaurant group was faced with multiple lawsuits and sold off its four restaurants, Pi Pizza, Star Fish, and Lee’s Fried Chicken and Donuts, for less than a million dollars. Just three years prior in 2015 Eater Houston reported that Ellis, then with F.E.E.D TX Restaurant Group, was on a mission to open as many restaurants as possible.

Ellis’s restaurant portfolio frequently embraced comfort foods, from fried chicken to ice cream. He splashed onto the scene with BRC Gastropub near Memorial Park. Liberty Kitchen followed, with Ellis telling Eater Houston in 2012, “We get no credit from any of the food writers in this town.”

That would change as Ellis ended his involvement with the group in 2016 and formed Cherry Pie Hospitality, which became one of the city’s most prolific restaurant groups and in which he was a minority shareholder and the public face, according to the Houston Chronicle.

His latest venture, Round Top Smokehouse, was a co-venture with fellow Houstonians, chef Gilbert Arismendez of Smoke ‘N Honey House and Les Ba’Get Vietnamese Cafe’s Cat Huynh. Ellis’s Motel went hand and hand, catering to out-of-town antique shoppers and day-trippers.

More From Eater Houston

The Latest

The Finest Fair Foods at Houston’s Rodeo

By Megha McSwain and Brittany Britto Garley

Seven Houston Restaurant Openings to Know Right Now

By Megha McSwain

Rodeo Houston Headliner Parker McCollum Is Working a Shift at Raising Cane’s in Conroe Ahead of His Show

By Megha McSwain

Houston Restaurant Closures to Know Right Now

By Megha McSwain

A New Southern Eatery and Soda Fountain From Berg Hospitality Will Open in the Heights This Fall

By Megha McSwain

For Four Days Only, Shake Shack in Rice Village Is Offering a White Tablecloth Truffle Table Experience

By Megha McSwain

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Houston newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world