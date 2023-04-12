Interactive Mini Golf Experience Puttshack Opens Its First Texas Outpost in Downtown Houston

The golf-themed entertainment craze shows no sign of slowing in Houston, as yet another immersive gaming center is making its debut in the city this month. Puttshack, a tech-fueled mini golf experience that combines competitive socializing with dining and drinking, is opening its first Texas location in the Highlight at Houston Center at 1200 McKinney Street in downtown on Wednesday, April 26. Founded in 2018 by the creators of TopGolf, Flight Club, and AceBounce, the brand has since grown to six U.S. locations and 10 in total, with further plans for global expansion.

Puttshack’s Houston outpost will be an anchor for the newly refreshed Houston Center, a modern mixed-use development with entertainment, dining, and shopping options galore. Within walking distance of countless hotels, residential living towers, and landmarks like Discovery Green, Minute Maid Park, and the George R. Brown Convention Center, the complex is a draw for locals and visitors alike.

Inside Puttshack, a 26,000-square-foot space houses four interactive nine-hole mini golf courses, with high-energy atmosphere and music brought forth by local DJs; two bars slinging handcrafted cocktails, and a dining area; plus a private event space that can pack in more than 100 guests.

Players of all ages and skill-levels are welcome to take to the courses. The company’s patented Trackaball™ technology is integrated throughout each game, allowing guests to enjoy seamless automated scoring and bonus point opportunities.

As is par for the brand’s course (pun fully intended), equal attention has been paid to Puttshack’s menu. The company puts extensive research into each locations’ food and beverage offerings in an effort to reflect local flavors, and Houston is no different. Highlights include a chicken and waffle flabread; the “Texas Tailpipe”, a shareable spring roll dish packed with green chile pork, bacon fat tamale, a mix of fresco Chile and Chihuahua cheeses, served with avocado salsa and a poblano cheese dipping sauce; plus beverages like the frozen mango-tamarind margarita and local brews from Saint Arnold’s, 11 Below Brewing, and No Label Brewing.

As a bonus, Puttshack has put forth an initiative to support the local community by pledging $1.00 for every purchase of the “Texas Tailpipe” to support the Houston Food Bank, the. charitable org lauded for providing access to nutritious food, programs, and services to more one million people across southeast Texas.

Houstonians eager to show off their putting skills won’t have to wait long, with the grand opening mere weeks away. And for everyone else, Puttshack continues make its mark in the U.S., with new locations opening in Denver, Pittsburgh, and Scottsdale in the coming months.