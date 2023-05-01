 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

New Tex-Mex Beer Garden With a Slew of Fresh Margs Is Houston’s Newest Drinking Destination

Verde Garden combines some of Houston’s favorite things – Tex-Mex fare, patio chillin’, and made-to-order drinks

by Brittany Britto Garley
A plate of tacos topped with onions and cilantro, and a puebla vase.
Verde Garden is a beer garden with Tex Mex fare.
Dustyn Zenner

Formerly home to Mandola’s trio of shuttered restaurants, Montrose’s Harlow District is showing signs of life again. Hospitality company the Kirby Group debuted the dining district’s first venue, Verde Garden on Tuesday, April 25 — a Tex-Mex-themed beer garden with a slew of margaritas made fresh to order.

a table and benches on Verde Garden’s outdoor patio.
Verde Garden’s patio offers ample space for downing its made-to-order margaritas.
Cathy Rizer

The frozen menu offers 12 margaritas, including the Santa Rosa margarita, a tequila and gin-based cocktail with raspberry, lemon, and olive brine, or the herbaceous Verde — made with a choice of mezcal and Cazadores Blanco, mint, parsley, and lime. In addition to beer and wine, more than 20 cocktails, 60 classic cocktails, and more than 250 Mexican spirits, including sotol, raicilla, and rum, are on the menu.

Tex-Mex fare also takes center stage with tacos, enchiladas, smoked hatch chile queso, guacamole, and ceviches made with sea bass, shrimp, scallops, or hearts of palm.

Verde Garden’s suiza enchiladas, topped with micro greens, onions, and shredded and crumbled cheese.
Verde Garden is offered Tex-Mex fare, ranging from enchiladas to tacos.
Dustyn Zenner

Staying true to the garden theme, the 8,900 square-foot space is replete with lush greenery, a sprawling mural of Texas citrus trees, and a 10,000-square-foot covered patio with fans and heaters are slated to welcome Texans any time of year.

Other restaurants, including a coffee shop and Katami, a sushi-focused restaurant by the founders of Kata Robata, are set to open later this year. Until then, Verde is celebrating its debut. The restaurant will host a grand opening and Cinco de Mayo celebration with a mariachi band on Thursday, May 4 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Verde Garden’s indoor space, with leather and suede coaches and ceiling decorated in puebla print.
Verde Garden is offering another place for Houstonian’s to wind down with a drink in hand.
Dustyn Zenner

Verde Garden will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. 1011 La Rue Street, 77019.

Verde Garden

1011 La Rue Street , Houston , Texas 77019 Visit Website

