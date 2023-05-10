Party in Pink and Press a Doorbell for Champagne at This New Houston Restaurant

Dallas hospitality group GAP Concepts has officially signed off on its latest restaurant, and it plans to paint Bayou City pink.

Restaurant and cocktail lounge PostScript HTX will debut this fall in the Shops at Arrive River Oaks, bringing a pink, champagne-fueled paradise to the mixed-use development. , Housed above the Milk + Honey spa in the former location of Del Frisco’s Grille on Kirby, PostScript will be heavy on the cocktails and champagne, with doorbells that diners can press for champagne delivery to their booths.

There’s no word yet on the particulars of the menu, but Houston native and James Beard Award finalist Bryan Caswell (previously of Hotel ICON, El Real Tex-Mex, and the now-shuttered Little Bigs hamburger joint) has created the menu, promising sharable plates and picturesque entrees for lunch, dinner, and buzzy weekend brunches.

GAP’s founder and managing partner Veeral Rathod said in a statement that the group is attempting to replicate the similar feminine energy and environment seen at the also-very-pink XOXO Dining Room in Dallas but with a vibe that’s still friendly to its male clientele.

Based on a sneak peek of the interior, the 9,300-square-foot restaurant is massively glam, drenched in a beautiful pink backdrop with sparkling light fixtures, illuminated art installations, and plush pink seating. The restaurant’s main dining room alone is slated to seat nearly 400 people and is complemented by a 75-seat cocktail and dining lounge, plus an outdoor garden patio that seats 26. Diners looking for an even more intimate experience can reserve the private dining room, which has its own bar and patio.