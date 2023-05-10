 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Party in Pink and Press a Doorbell for Champagne at This New Houston Restaurant

Sincerely from Dallas comes Postscript HTX — a ridiculously pink, champagne-fueled restaurant that’s sure to pop up on your Instagram feed

by Brittany Britto Garley
Postscript HTX’s bar area with velvet bar stools lining the illuminated bar, bright light fixtures, and plush seating in the lounge area.
Postscript HTX is coming to Houston this fall.
Dallas hospitality group GAP Concepts has officially signed off on its latest restaurant, and it plans to paint Bayou City pink.

Restaurant and cocktail lounge PostScript HTX will debut this fall in the Shops at Arrive River Oaks, bringing a pink, champagne-fueled paradise to the mixed-use development. , Housed above the Milk + Honey spa in the former location of Del Frisco’s Grille on Kirby, PostScript will be heavy on the cocktails and champagne, with doorbells that diners can press for champagne delivery to their booths.

There’s no word yet on the particulars of the menu, but Houston native and James Beard Award finalist Bryan Caswell (previously of Hotel ICON, El Real Tex-Mex, and the now-shuttered Little Bigs hamburger joint) has created the menu, promising sharable plates and picturesque entrees for lunch, dinner, and buzzy weekend brunches.

Postscript HTX’s dining room, which is dripping in pink hues, a tree with illuminated leaves, and pink-patterned seating.
Postscript HTX can seat nearly 400 people in its pink-hued and patterned dining room.
GAP’s founder and managing partner Veeral Rathod said in a statement that the group is attempting to replicate the similar feminine energy and environment seen at the also-very-pink XOXO Dining Room in Dallas but with a vibe that’s still friendly to its male clientele.

Based on a sneak peek of the interior, the 9,300-square-foot restaurant is massively glam, drenched in a beautiful pink backdrop with sparkling light fixtures, illuminated art installations, and plush pink seating. The restaurant’s main dining room alone is slated to seat nearly 400 people and is complemented by a 75-seat cocktail and dining lounge, plus an outdoor garden patio that seats 26. Diners looking for an even more intimate experience can reserve the private dining room, which has its own bar and patio.

PostScript HTX

2800 Kirby Drive, Houston, TX 77098

