 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Ojo de Agua’s chilaquiles topped with a fried egg, cilantro, onions, and verde salsa, with an acai bowl topped with fresh fruit on the side.
Mexico City’s Ojo de Agua is bringing its signature acai bowls, fresh juices, and chilaquiles to Houston for the first time.
Jennifer Hasbún

Filed under:

Ojo de Agua Brings a Fresh Slice of Mexico City to Houston’s River Oaks District

The popular fast-casual Mexican chain opens today, with a massive, health-focused menu filled with fresh juices, fruit-packed margaritas, top-notch chilaquiles, and colorful acai bowls

by Brittany Britto Garley

With 40 locations across its hometown of Mexico City and its first U.S. outpost in Miami, Ojo de Agua has captivated diners with its colorful acai bowls, fruit-packed juices and smoothies, and its massive menu of health-focused Mexican fare. Now, Houston is getting a taste for the first time.

The fast-casual restaurant, cafe, and juice bar officially opened on Wednesday, May 17, bringing its vibrant Tulum-esque aesthetic and fresh ingredients to the River Oaks District.

Ojo de Agua’s dining area, with wooden tables, a grab-and-go refrigerator, hanging chandeliers, and a vibrant colorful of a mockingbird.
Ojo de Agua welcomes diners in with a vibrant aesthetic.
Alex Montoya

The menu is robust with breakfast items ranging from its cinnamon roll French toast to its cheesy chilaquiles, available in rojos or verdes, and gooey molletes. Lunch and dinner includes a host of ceviches, salads and sandwiches, like the tantalizing chutney mango chicken sandwich layered with melted Oaxaca and manchego cheeses, plus tacos stuffed with a variety of proteins, including lobster marinated in a curry paste and topped with mango, salmon bathed in chili sauces, and tender rib-eye coated in chimichurri.

One of their most popular offerings is their signature acai bowl. This picturesque icy treat is composed of scoops of frozen acai pulp that’s enveloped by an assortment of fresh fruit, including star and dragon fruits, berries, mango, and bananas, plus touches of shredded coconut, granola, peanut butter, and organic honey.

Acai bowl with two scoops of frozen acai, surrounded by fresh fig, mango, kiwi, dragon fruit, strawberries, blood orange, and a flower garnish.
Ojo de Agua’s fruit-filled acai bowl is a must-try item.
Jennifer Hasbún
rib-eye tacos topped with avocado and micro-greens, on top of a wooden board, with sides of salsa and guacamole.
Ojo de Agua’s tacos come with marinated proteins like rib-eye coated in chimichurri.
Jennifer Hasbún
Passionfruit margarita garnished with slices of dragon fruit, a mojito garnished with blood orange, and a michelada.
Ojo de Agua cocktails, made with fresh juices, are a refreshing way to imbibe.
Jennifer Hasbún

The drinks menu is just as impressive. Seating up to eight people, the on-site juice bar spins out an array of coffee drinks, teas, fresh juices, and protein smoothies, including an addicting cortadito and a luscious combination of strawberry, passion fruit, and mango juices complete with festive garnishes. Diners can also opt for Ojo’s boozy options. In addition to Mexican beer and micheladas, the restaurant also serves a variety of wine-based margaritas, like its cabernet sauvignon-based mojito; a lavender martini composed of sauvignon blanc, lavender tea, and vermouth; and its frothy dragonfruit margarita, a mixture of rosé, dragon fruit, and lime.

The overall aesthetic, however, might be what drives home the feeling of Mexico City the most. Inspired by traditional Mexican tianguis, or open-air markets, the 110-seat restaurant greets diners with its own indoor market area, which is replete with Mexican candies, salsas, and locally sourced fruits, plus a grab-and-go refrigerator stocked with Mexican beers and cracked coconuts that are ready for drinking. The decor also calls back to the laidback but vibrant energy of Mexico, with touches of natural woods, hanging wicker chairs for lounging, and splashes of color, particularly in the striking mural of a mockingbird — Texas’ official bird, which was painted by local artist Daniel Anguilu.

Ojo de Agua’s on-site market, with fresh produce and reusable bags.
Ojo de Agua takes notes from Mexico’s open-air markets and features its own indoor produce area.
Alex Montoya
A hanging wicker chair in Ojo de Agua’s dining room.
Ojo de Agua exudes a laid back vibe, with casual seating.
Alex Montoya

Those interested in alfresco dining will have the option of taking their food and drinks outside. With around 30 seats total, Ojo de Agua’s side patio offers a hidden retreat behind tall greenery, and its front outdoor terrace, which blends with the sidewalk leading to other River Oaks District establishments, offers plenty of people-watching opportunities.

Ojo de Agua’s Houston location is only the second outpost in the U.S. for the Mexico City chain, which opened its first location in Miami in 2021.

Ojo de Agua is open daily from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. 4444 Westheimer Road, D-140, 77027.

Chefs From Houston and Beyond Will ‘Throwdown’ in the Annual Southern Smoke Festival This October

Chef Nobu Matsuhisa Is Tired of the Omakase Obsession

Houston Restaurant Openings

Pappas’ Newest Seafood Restaurant Little’s Oyster Bar Opens in Houston Wednesday

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Houston newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world