Ojo de Agua Brings a Fresh Slice of Mexico City to Houston’s River Oaks District

With 40 locations across its hometown of Mexico City and its first U.S. outpost in Miami, Ojo de Agua has captivated diners with its colorful acai bowls, fruit-packed juices and smoothies, and its massive menu of health-focused Mexican fare. Now, Houston is getting a taste for the first time.

The fast-casual restaurant, cafe, and juice bar officially opened on Wednesday, May 17, bringing its vibrant Tulum-esque aesthetic and fresh ingredients to the River Oaks District.

The menu is robust with breakfast items ranging from its cinnamon roll French toast to its cheesy chilaquiles, available in rojos or verdes, and gooey molletes. Lunch and dinner includes a host of ceviches, salads and sandwiches, like the tantalizing chutney mango chicken sandwich layered with melted Oaxaca and manchego cheeses, plus tacos stuffed with a variety of proteins, including lobster marinated in a curry paste and topped with mango, salmon bathed in chili sauces, and tender rib-eye coated in chimichurri.

One of their most popular offerings is their signature acai bowl. This picturesque icy treat is composed of scoops of frozen acai pulp that’s enveloped by an assortment of fresh fruit, including star and dragon fruits, berries, mango, and bananas, plus touches of shredded coconut, granola, peanut butter, and organic honey.

The drinks menu is just as impressive. Seating up to eight people, the on-site juice bar spins out an array of coffee drinks, teas, fresh juices, and protein smoothies, including an addicting cortadito and a luscious combination of strawberry, passion fruit, and mango juices complete with festive garnishes. Diners can also opt for Ojo’s boozy options. In addition to Mexican beer and micheladas, the restaurant also serves a variety of wine-based margaritas, like its cabernet sauvignon-based mojito; a lavender martini composed of sauvignon blanc, lavender tea, and vermouth; and its frothy dragonfruit margarita, a mixture of rosé, dragon fruit, and lime.

The overall aesthetic, however, might be what drives home the feeling of Mexico City the most. Inspired by traditional Mexican tianguis, or open-air markets, the 110-seat restaurant greets diners with its own indoor market area, which is replete with Mexican candies, salsas, and locally sourced fruits, plus a grab-and-go refrigerator stocked with Mexican beers and cracked coconuts that are ready for drinking. The decor also calls back to the laidback but vibrant energy of Mexico, with touches of natural woods, hanging wicker chairs for lounging, and splashes of color, particularly in the striking mural of a mockingbird — Texas’ official bird, which was painted by local artist Daniel Anguilu.

Those interested in alfresco dining will have the option of taking their food and drinks outside. With around 30 seats total, Ojo de Agua’s side patio offers a hidden retreat behind tall greenery, and its front outdoor terrace, which blends with the sidewalk leading to other River Oaks District establishments, offers plenty of people-watching opportunities.

Ojo de Agua’s Houston location is only the second outpost in the U.S. for the Mexico City chain, which opened its first location in Miami in 2021.

Ojo de Agua is open daily from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. 4444 Westheimer Road, D-140, 77027.