Houston’s Refuge Cocktail Bar Opens New Coffee House in Place of Shuttered Penny Quarter

Following cocktail haven Refuge’s first anniversary, its owners Bobby Huegel and Tommy Ho are celebrating by ensuring drinking — whether it be cocktails, coffee, or wine — can be an all-day affair.

The owners are reopening the bar’s first-floor space as Refuge - Coffeehouse & Bar in early June, offering coffee, wine, and cocktails from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily before morphing it into an event space in the evenings, according to a release.

The new coffee bar takes some notes from Penny Quarter, the stylish wine bar and cafe that previously inhabited the space but closed during the height of the COVID pandemic. Though some of the design from Penny Quarter remains the same, the Refuge team has introduced new decor, with turquoise and deep green walls, new furniture, and a full remodel of the bar to freshen up the space and coordinate it with Refuge’s cocktail bar on the second floor. It’s also introduced a revamped plant-filled patio with marble tables for drinking al fresco.

Tommy Ho, who served as Penny Quarter’s general manager, said in a statement that the revamp will likely be a welcomed addition to the neighborhood, especially for those who miss Penny Quarter.

“Guests are going to be excited that we are finally bringing coffee back to this space after being forced to close Penny Quarter, but we are more excited about showing people a better version of what we opened in 2019,” Ho said. “Come as you are, bring your laptop, dog, or meeting — this space belongs to the neighborhood.”

The coffee house and bar will source its coffee from Houston roaster Tenfold Coffee Company to concoct its coffee drinks, including the ever-famous espresso martini and carajillos, a popular drink from Mexico City made with Spanish liqueur and coffee. Pastries from local bakery Love Croissants will also be on offer, and visitors will be able to enjoy cocktails and a plethora of wines curated by Squable general manager and partner, Terry Williams, at the coffeehouse or can take them to-go.

And if visitors didn’t get enough at the coffeehouse, visitors can also decide to imbibe at its neighboring sister establishments, which include the lauded Anvil Bar & Refuge, which is located just steps away, or Refuge, the 50-seat bar on the second floor.

Helmed by its bartender and chef, Peter Jahnke, who formerly worked at Underbelly Hospitality restaurants, Theodore Rex, and Squable, Refuge’s new food menu features charcuterie boards, sandwiches, and small plates, and now boasts a weekday happy hour featuring half-priced menu cocktails from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., plus Martini Tuesdays. Each Tuesday, the bar offers a special menu of rotating martinis from around the world, with Heugel adding to the experience by allowing guests to choose from his collection of the 100 martini glasses he sourced over several months.

Refuge Coffee House & Bar will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Refuge Cocktail Bar is open from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. Tuesday through Saturday. 1424 Westheimer Road, 77006.