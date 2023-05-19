 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Houston’s Refuge Cocktail Bar Opens New Coffee House in Place of Shuttered Penny Quarter

Refuge - Coffeehouse & Bar is resurrecting an old Montrose haunt, with coffee drinks and cocktails like espresso martinis and carajillos on offer

by Brittany Britto Garley
Refuge Coffeehouse &amp; Bar’s bar area with marble tables, wooden bar chairs, a plush couch, and circular light fixtures.
Those who miss the now-shuttered Penny Quarter can take Refuge in this new coffeehouse and bar.
Gerardo Velasquez

Following cocktail haven Refuge’s first anniversary, its owners Bobby Huegel and Tommy Ho are celebrating by ensuring drinking — whether it be cocktails, coffee, or wine — can be an all-day affair.

The owners are reopening the bar’s first-floor space as Refuge - Coffeehouse & Bar in early June, offering coffee, wine, and cocktails from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily before morphing it into an event space in the evenings, according to a release.

The new coffee bar takes some notes from Penny Quarter, the stylish wine bar and cafe that previously inhabited the space but closed during the height of the COVID pandemic. Though some of the design from Penny Quarter remains the same, the Refuge team has introduced new decor, with turquoise and deep green walls, new furniture, and a full remodel of the bar to freshen up the space and coordinate it with Refuge’s cocktail bar on the second floor. It’s also introduced a revamped plant-filled patio with marble tables for drinking al fresco.

Refuge Coffeehouse &amp; Bar’s lounge area, featuring marble tables with chairs, and dozens of bottles of wine.
Refuge Coffeehouse & Bar will serve coffee, cocktails, and wine, available to enjoy in-house or to-go.
Gerardo Velasquez

Tommy Ho, who served as Penny Quarter’s general manager, said in a statement that the revamp will likely be a welcomed addition to the neighborhood, especially for those who miss Penny Quarter.

“Guests are going to be excited that we are finally bringing coffee back to this space after being forced to close Penny Quarter, but we are more excited about showing people a better version of what we opened in 2019,” Ho said. “Come as you are, bring your laptop, dog, or meeting — this space belongs to the neighborhood.”

Refuge Coffeehouse &amp; Bar’s patio, framed by a wooden fence and a tall tree.
Refuge Coffeehouse & Bar’s patio offers a place to drink coffee al fresco.
Gerardo Velasquez
Refuge Coffeehouse &amp; Bar’s outdoor patio area, lined with green trees and plenty of plants, plus marble tables.
Refuge Coffeehouse & Bar has revamped its outdoor area to include a plant-filled patio.
Gerardo Velasquez

The coffee house and bar will source its coffee from Houston roaster Tenfold Coffee Company to concoct its coffee drinks, including the ever-famous espresso martini and carajillos, a popular drink from Mexico City made with Spanish liqueur and coffee. Pastries from local bakery Love Croissants will also be on offer, and visitors will be able to enjoy cocktails and a plethora of wines curated by Squable general manager and partner, Terry Williams, at the coffeehouse or can take them to-go.

And if visitors didn’t get enough at the coffeehouse, visitors can also decide to imbibe at its neighboring sister establishments, which include the lauded Anvil Bar & Refuge, which is located just steps away, or Refuge, the 50-seat bar on the second floor.

Helmed by its bartender and chef, Peter Jahnke, who formerly worked at Underbelly Hospitality restaurants, Theodore Rex, and Squable, Refuge’s new food menu features charcuterie boards, sandwiches, and small plates, and now boasts a weekday happy hour featuring half-priced menu cocktails from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., plus Martini Tuesdays. Each Tuesday, the bar offers a special menu of rotating martinis from around the world, with Heugel adding to the experience by allowing guests to choose from his collection of the 100 martini glasses he sourced over several months.

Refuge Coffee House & Bar will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Refuge Cocktail Bar is open from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. Tuesday through Saturday. 1424 Westheimer Road, 77006.

Anvil

1424 Westheimer Road, , TX 77006 Visit Website

Refuge

1101 Central Avenue, , NC 28204 (980) 221-9970 Visit Website

Refuge Coffehouse & Bar

1424 Westheimer Road, Houston, TX 77006 Visit Website

More From Eater Houston

The Latest

Houston’s Hobby Airport Is Getting A Major Dining Upgrade

By Brittany Britto Garley

Pappas’ Newest Seafood Restaurant Little’s Oyster Bar Opens in Houston Wednesday

By Brittany Britto Garley

Atlanta Chef Ford Fry Is Bringing His Coal-Roasted Chicken and Tres Leches Ice Cream to Houston

By Brittany Britto Garley

Burger Bodega Honors AAPI Heritage Month With a Burger Smash-Up Series Featuring Houston Chefs [Update]

By Brittany Britto Garley

Party in Pink and Press a Doorbell for Champagne at This New Houston Restaurant

By Brittany Britto Garley

Five Houston Restaurant Closures to Know Right Now

By Brittany Britto Garley and Megha McSwain

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Houston newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world