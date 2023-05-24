Cult-Favorite Australian Cafe to Bring All-Day Breakfast and Self-Serve Beer Taps to Montrose

New York is known for its abundance of Australian-style cafes and breakfast restaurants — places where the breakfast dishes and quality of avocado toast (reportedly an Australian invention) are just important as the coffee.

Houston has experienced its share of Australian cafes, with coffee shop Bluestone Lane, also based in New York, now serving “brekkie” at three outposts in the city. Now, another New York City-based Australian cafe chain is coming to Bayou City.

Citizens — a cafe and all-day breakfast spot championing Australian culture and cuisine — will open an outpost in Montrose in early June, according to a release.

Situated next to Velvet Taco at 907 Westheimer Road, across from the Montrose Collective, Citizens of Montrose will make breakfast an all-day affair with Australian twists on American classics, and will feature a special area called The Waiting Room, where diners can self-serve beer and coffee from taps. Menu highlights include hearty dishes like Citizens’ homemade Banana Bread French Toast with miso butterscotch, barbecue pulled pork benedicts using cheddar biscuits, and cast-iron chorizo baked eggs, plus lunch options like a fried chicken sandwich with yuzu aioli, smashed double brisket burgers, and miso chicken and harissa salads. Diners will also find various coffees, nitro cold brews, cocktails, and classic flat white coffee — an Australian favorite, and if the menu is anything like its sister restaurants in New York, avocado toast and a variety of “brekkie” sandwiches will surely be on the menu.

Keeping Montrose and aesthetics in mind, Australian co-founder Andrew Geisel designed the space, incorporating u–shaped booths with vibrant turquoise seating, and quirky wallpaper boasting an image of a young Queen Elizabeth II. The 3,500-square-foot restaurant will also offer an airy and uplifting atmosphere, with plenty of plants and greenery and vintage photos depicting snippets of Australia.

The restaurant will also take on a charitable mission in support of local nonprofits and community groups. Similar to the Houston bar AngelShare, the coffee shop will also host a monthly Local Legends campaign featuring three organizations. After each order is placed, diners can cast their vote by placing a complimentary token in a designated jar for the foundation or organization of their choice.

The co-founders, Geisel and fellow Aussie Justin Giuffrida, opened their first location of Citizens in New York City’s Chelsea neighborhood in 2016, followed by outposts in Soho and Gramercy, which are similarly named after their respective neighborhoods. Both co-founders said in a statement that Montrose was an easy next choice for an outpost due to the neighborhood’s diverse community, and its thriving arts and restaurant scene.

Citizens of Montrose will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. following its opening in June. 907 Westheimer Road.