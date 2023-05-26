Lady M Brings Its Delicate, Multi-Layered Mille Crepe Cakes to Houston’s Galleria

Hosting several pop-ups in the Houston area that teased Texans with a taste of its handmade mille crepe cakes, New York-based boutique cake company Lady M has worked to create a presence in the Houston area over the years. And just this week, the cake shop is making a permanent commitment to the Lone Star state.

Lady M opened its first Texas boutique inside the Houston Galleria on Thursday, May 25, inviting dessert lovers and longtime fans to take whole cakes or slices to-go, while also giving them the option to devour them at the shop’s limited counter seating.

The mille crepe cakes have built a cult-like reputation for their pristine appearance and composition. Made of 20 delicate or “paper-thin” layers of pastry, which helped give the cakes their name (Crepes referring to its thin layers, and “mille,” meaning “million” in French, being a hyperbole), the cakes come in more than 10 flavors, including green tea, the new guava, Berry Mont Blanc, tiramisu, and Lady M’s signature original flavor. The intricacy comes at a cost — running diners more than $60 for a 6-inch cake and over $100 for a 9-inch.

Lady M, which merges French baking techniques and Japanese cooking styles, first launched in New York in 2001, emphasizing a designer-like dessert free of additives and preservatives. Lady M now has nearly 40 locations around the world, with locations in countries like Hong Kong, Taipei, and Singapore, and 18 in the U.S. alone.

Lady M is now open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and from noon to 7 p.m. on Sundays. The Houston Galleria, Space B3650 (Level 2 across from the Apple Store), 5085 Westheimer Road, 77056.