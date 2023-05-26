 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Lady M Brings Its Delicate, Multi-Layered Mille Crepe Cakes to Houston’s Galleria

Head to Texas’s first Lady M location, and slice through 20 layers of mille crepe cakes that come in flavors like green tea and guava

by Brittany Britto Garley
Chocolate layered mille crepe cakes with chocolate frosting, set in front of flowers. Brittany Noe/Lady M

Hosting several pop-ups in the Houston area that teased Texans with a taste of its handmade mille crepe cakes, New York-based boutique cake company Lady M has worked to create a presence in the Houston area over the years. And just this week, the cake shop is making a permanent commitment to the Lone Star state.

Lady M opened its first Texas boutique inside the Houston Galleria on Thursday, May 25, inviting dessert lovers and longtime fans to take whole cakes or slices to-go, while also giving them the option to devour them at the shop’s limited counter seating.

Lady M boutique’s boutique features a glass case with cakes.
Lady M’s boutique in the Galleria is just as pristine as the cakes.
Lady M

The mille crepe cakes have built a cult-like reputation for their pristine appearance and composition. Made of 20 delicate or “paper-thin” layers of pastry, which helped give the cakes their name (Crepes referring to its thin layers, and “mille,” meaning “million” in French, being a hyperbole), the cakes come in more than 10 flavors, including green tea, the new guava, Berry Mont Blanc, tiramisu, and Lady M’s signature original flavor. The intricacy comes at a cost — running diners more than $60 for a 6-inch cake and over $100 for a 9-inch.

A mille crepe cake topped with berry frosting with dollops of pink, sitting on a cake stand.
Lady M’s cakes come in a variety of flavors.
Lady M

Lady M, which merges French baking techniques and Japanese cooking styles, first launched in New York in 2001, emphasizing a designer-like dessert free of additives and preservatives. Lady M now has nearly 40 locations around the world, with locations in countries like Hong Kong, Taipei, and Singapore, and 18 in the U.S. alone.

A green tea mille crepe cake on a cake stand.
Lady M’s green tea mille crepe cake is a fan favorite.
Lady M

Lady M is now open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and from noon to 7 p.m. on Sundays. The Houston Galleria, Space B3650 (Level 2 across from the Apple Store), 5085 Westheimer Road, 77056.

Lady M

5085 Westheimer Road, Floor 2 B3650, Houston, TX 77056 Visit Website

More From Eater Houston

The Latest

Cheesy, Squared Slices and Retro Arcade Games Will Abound at This New Montrose Pizzeria

By Brittany Britto Garley

Cult-Favorite Australian Cafe to Bring All-Day Breakfast and Self-Serve Beer Taps to Montrose

By Brittany Britto Garley

Houston’s Refuge Cocktail Bar Opens New Coffee House in Place of Shuttered Penny Quarter

By Brittany Britto Garley

Houston’s Hobby Airport Is Undergoing Major Changes

By Brittany Britto Garley

Pappas’ Newest Seafood Restaurant Little’s Oyster Bar Opens in Houston Wednesday

By Brittany Britto Garley

Atlanta Chef Ford Fry Is Bringing His Coal-Roasted Chicken and Tres Leches Ice Cream to Houston

By Brittany Britto Garley

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Houston newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world