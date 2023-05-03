 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Burger Bodega Honors AAPI Heritage Month With a Burger Smash-Up Series Featuring Houston Chefs [Update]

Chefs from Street to Kitchen, Musaafer, and Phat Eatery will put their own spin on the smash burger

by Brittany Britto Garley Updated
Chef G and Abbas Dhanani’s Thai-inspired Khao Soi Smash Burger features two seasoned khao soi smashed patties topped with curry cheese sauce, egg noodles, Street to Kitchen cucumber mustard green pickles, and fresh red onions, piled high on a potato bun.
Street to Kitchen’s chef G and Abbas Dhanani have teamed up to create a spicy burger in homage to Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month.
Michael Ma

Update, May 11, 2023, 3:45 p.m.: This story has been updated to include new details of the burgers Street to Kitchen’s chef G and Burger Bodega will serve on May 17.

Following its collaboration with fellow restaurant Craft Pita, Washington Avenue smash burger haven Burger Bodega will harness its pop-up roots to host a themed burger mash-up series in honor of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

Burger Bodega founder Abbas Dhanani, also owner Instagram food account @HoustonEatz, has tapped three chefs, including Mussafer’s Mayank Istwal, chef Benchawan “chef G” Jabthong Painter of the James Beard Award-nominated Street to Kitchen, and Phat Eatery’s Alex Au-Yeung to reimagine the smash burger.

A hand holds a smash burger topped with Indian cheese and onions.
Musafeer chef Mayank Istwal reimagines the smash burger using chapli patties and topping them with Indian cheese, grilled onions, and a bone marrow emulsion.
Burger Bodega

Istwal, who specializes in Indian cuisine, kicked off the event on May 3 with a $12 chapli smash burger, topped with a bone marrow emulsion, black garlic aioli, and Indian cheese on a potato bun on May 3.

Chef G of Street to Kitchen has teamed up with Dhanani to offer her Thai-inspired creation on May 17. The Khao Soi Smash Burger will be composed of two seasoned khao soi smashed patties topped with curry cheese sauce, egg noodles, Street to Kitchen cucumber mustard green pickles, and fresh red onions, piled high on a potato bun. Diners can also order the pop-up’s limited edition curry cheese fries.

Chef G from Street to Kitchen and Burger Bodega’s Abbas Dhanani holding their burger creation.
Street to Kitchen’s chef G and Burger Bodega’s Abbas Dhanani are honoring their heritage with a new burger creation.
Michael Ma

Au-Yeung’s version, which will likely include some Malaysian influences, on May 31. Burgers will be available from 11 a.m. to sell out, so be sure to get there early. 4520 Washington Ave, 77007.

Phat Eatery

23119 Colonial Parkway, , TX 77449 (832) 913-6382 Visit Website

Burger Bodega

4520 Washington Avenue, , TX 77007 (346) 293-8909 Visit Website

