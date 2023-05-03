Burger Bodega Honors AAPI Heritage Month With a Burger Smash-Up Series Featuring Houston Chefs [Update]

Update, May 11, 2023, 3:45 p.m.: This story has been updated to include new details of the burgers Street to Kitchen’s chef G and Burger Bodega will serve on May 17.

Following its collaboration with fellow restaurant Craft Pita, Washington Avenue smash burger haven Burger Bodega will harness its pop-up roots to host a themed burger mash-up series in honor of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

Burger Bodega founder Abbas Dhanani, also owner Instagram food account @HoustonEatz, has tapped three chefs, including Mussafer’s Mayank Istwal, chef Benchawan “chef G” Jabthong Painter of the James Beard Award-nominated Street to Kitchen, and Phat Eatery’s Alex Au-Yeung to reimagine the smash burger.

Istwal, who specializes in Indian cuisine, kicked off the event on May 3 with a $12 chapli smash burger, topped with a bone marrow emulsion, black garlic aioli, and Indian cheese on a potato bun on May 3.

Chef G of Street to Kitchen has teamed up with Dhanani to offer her Thai-inspired creation on May 17. The Khao Soi Smash Burger will be composed of two seasoned khao soi smashed patties topped with curry cheese sauce, egg noodles, Street to Kitchen cucumber mustard green pickles, and fresh red onions, piled high on a potato bun. Diners can also order the pop-up’s limited edition curry cheese fries.

Au-Yeung’s version, which will likely include some Malaysian influences, on May 31. Burgers will be available from 11 a.m. to sell out, so be sure to get there early. 4520 Washington Ave, 77007.