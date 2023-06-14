Houston Restaurant Frank’s Americana Revival Is Serving Its Last Chicken-Fried Steak — For Now

Frank’s Americana Revival, the Westheimer restaurant known for its comforting and nostalgia-inducing dishes, announced that it will serve its last chicken-fried steak on Friday, June 30 after 10 years in business. But the restaurant won’t be gone forever.

In fact, Frank’s is relocating a block away from its original location to Alexan River Oaks, a residential complex located at 3015 Weslayan Street, according to a release. There, it will open a “bigger and better” location sometime this fall, according to its owner Micahel Shine.

The decision to relocate follows what Frank’s website described as an unsuccessful attempt to negotiate an extension for its current lease. The new Frank’s Americana will boast a 6,900-square-foot dining area, allowing its on-site Frank’s White Star Bar to expand with reverse happy hours and late-dining menus. Frank’s will also offer a private dining area, an outdoor patio, and will feature a larger kitchen than it once had, making to-go options and catering an easier feat. Diners will also have the option to valet or self-park and can visit the on-site cafe for morning coffee.

The menu will continue to deliver a mix of modern American cuisine with regional dishes, like its chicken pot pie, its jumbo lump crab cakes, and its buttermilk fried chicken served with mashed potatoes, green beans, and buttered cheddar biscuits drizzled with Texas wildflower honey.