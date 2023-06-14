 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

One of Germany’s Most Popular Coffee Shops Lands in Bellaire, Texas

Coffee Fellows opened Wednesday, June 14, serving up classic coffee drinks, bagel sandwiches, and more

by Brittany Britto Garley
Coffee Fellows’ coffee counter, which features a menu displayed on a digital screen, a glass cases, and bags of coffee beans.
Germany’s Coffee Fellows made its U.S. debut in Bellaire.
Andrew Hemingway

Coffee Fellows, one of Germany’s top coffee houses, has opened its first North American store in the Houston area.

The European coffee house, which opened Wednesday morning on 4900 Bissonnet Street in Bellaire, is serving a variety of hand-made coffees, teas, smoothies, and juices, plus bagel sandwiches, pastries, and salads — all with an emphasis on sustainability, according to a release.

Though originally launched in Munich, Coffee Fellows intends to tailor its menu to American preferences and will prioritize locally sourced ingredients and will use local vendors and a local roastery in an attempt to adhere to its environmentally-friendly practices, according to a release.

A spread of coffee drinks, smoothies, pastries, and breakfast sandwiches at Bellaire’s Coffee Fellows.
Coffee Fellows’s newest North American outpost is offering new breakfast fare and coffee drinks in Bellaire.
Andrew Hemingway

The chain will likely get some added perspective on the Houston coffee scene from its North American chief operating officer Chris Fannin, who formerly led local chain Common Bond Bistro & Bakery as president.

Fallon will help oversee the German chain’s expansion throughout the United States, which is slated to open up to 25 locations in Texas alone, including its first-ever, drive-thru stores. In the Houston area, Coffee Fellows plans to open three more locations in the Heights, River Oaks, and in Katy by late summer or early fall. The additional locations planned for Austin, Dallas, San Antonio, and the Houston area will open sometime in 2024 and/or 2025.

To date, the coffee shop, which was launched in Germany in 1999, has more than 200 locations throughout Europe and Mongolia.

Coffee Fellows’ sit-in area, with a mix of tables and chairs and couches.
Germany’s Coffee Fellows is attempting to tap into an American audience.
Andrew Hemingway

Several coffee houses with an international component have been cropping up in the Houston area over the past year. Canadian chain Tim Horton’s opened in Katy last year, followed by New York-based, Australian-style cafes, like Blue Stone Lane, which now has multiple Houston outposts, and Citizens of Montrose, another New York-based Australian-style cafe that opened in early June.

Coffee Fellows in Bellaire is open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends.

Coffee Fellows

4900 Bissonnet Street, Bellaire, Texas 77401 Visit Website

More From Eater Houston

The Latest

Houston’s MasterChef Winner Christine Ha Will Compete at This Year’s Galveston Island Wine Festival

By Brittany Britto Garley

Houston Restaurant Frank’s Americana Revival Is Serving Its Last Chicken-Fried Steak — For Now

By Brittany Britto Garley

Are Houston Diners Ready for Ninjas and Lego-shaped Burgers? They’re Coming.

By Brittany Britto Garley

Five Houston Restaurant Closures to Know Right Now

By Brittany Britto Garley and Megha McSwain

Houston’s MasterChef Winner Christine Ha Opens Drive-Thru Sandwich Shop in Spring Branch

By Brittany Britto Garley

Houston’s Benchawan Jabthong Painter Wins James Beard Award For Best Texas Chef

By Brittany Britto Garley

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Houston newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world