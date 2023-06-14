Houston’s MasterChef Winner Christine Ha Will Compete at This Year’s Galveston Island Wine Festival

It’s been years since James Beard Award-nominated chef and self-titled Blind Cook Christine Ha competed and won in the third season of the reality TV food competition MasterChef. But this Labor Day weekend, she’ll polish off her chef’s kit to compete in a local food competition.

Ha will headline this year’s three-day Galveston Island Wine Festival in Moody Gardens and will showcase her skills at the event’s Seven on Seven Seafood Extravaganza competition, according to a release.

Hosted on September 1, Ha will take on chefs from Galveston restaurants like Blvd Seafood, Yaga’s, and establishments in Moody Gardens as they each craft seven dishes that will be paired with wines sourced from some of the best regions in the world.

The food and wine festival, which will be held from September 1 through September 3, will also feature a lineup of events, including a champagne social, live music, fireworks, and a penguin-themed wine tasting at the Aquarium that will feature chef demonstrations and cameos from marine animals.

Ha has already had an eventful year. The chef opened the first standalone brick-and-mortar location of her restaurant The Blind Goat in Spring Branch in March, plus a drive-thru sandwich shop, Stuffed Belly — a passion project of hers and her husband — earlier this month.