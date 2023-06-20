Drake Says Bun B’s Trill Burgers Is the Best He’s Ever Had During Houston Visit

Houston rap legend Bun B’s smash burger joint Trill Burgers has drawn in celebrities and eager fans of all calibers. Since its opening earlier this month, Houston Texans football legend Andre Johnson and rappers Slim Thug, Lil’ Keke, and Willie D of the Geto Boys have stopped in to try the award-winning burger. Atlanta rapper Ludacris, who visited following his opening performance for Janet Jackson in the Woodlands, was inspired to break out into a song after biting into Trill’s signature OG burger, and now, the new restaurant can add yet another iconic hip-hop artist to its roster of famous visitors.

Toronto rapper Drake visited Trill Burgers on Monday, June 19, to show his support and try Trill’s burger for the first time, according to a release. A video shows the Toronto rapper greeting Bun B and Houston music executive J. Prince with a big hug before being handed a Trill Burgers branded box filled with a burger and fries.

“I don’t like to use the term ‘OG.’ This is my mentor. ... One of my favorite people in the world,” Drake said of Bun B in a video on his Instagram story before shouting out Trill Burgers. “The best burger I’ve ever had, for real.”

Bun B seemed enthused to have Drake in the restaurant.

“We get a couple of big deals in here every now and then,” Bun B said in the video. “Maybe not this big, but we do get some big deals.”

While it’s unknown why Drake was in town, the rapper has been known to spend time in Houston, a city that in many ways helped the artist get his start. Houston music mogul J. Prince has been credited with being a mentor to Drake and introducing him to rapper Lil Wayne, which later led to him being signed to Young Money Entertainment in 2009.

Nonetheless, it’s clear that Trill Burgers was important enough for Drake to make a pitstop while in Houston. The restaurant, which first launched in 2021 as a pop-up, officially opened its first brick-and-mortar to the public on June 7 with great fanfare. Though the Montrose location is just temporary (owners say they’ll use the space for around six months or until they find a permanent location), the restaurant has seen lines wrapped around the building almost daily.