 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Drake Says Bun B’s Trill Burgers Is the Best He’s Ever Had During Houston Visit

Add the Toronto rapper to the growing list of famous faces who have co-signed Trill Burgers’ OG Burger

by Brittany Britto Garley
Photography by Marco Torres
Drake smiles while hugging a Trill Burgers employee in front of a neon “Keep it Trill” sign.
Canadian rapper Drake co-signs Trill Burger as having the ‘best burger’ he’s ever had.

Houston rap legend Bun B’s smash burger joint Trill Burgers has drawn in celebrities and eager fans of all calibers. Since its opening earlier this month, Houston Texans football legend Andre Johnson and rappers Slim Thug, Lil’ Keke, and Willie D of the Geto Boys have stopped in to try the award-winning burger. Atlanta rapper Ludacris, who visited following his opening performance for Janet Jackson in the Woodlands, was inspired to break out into a song after biting into Trill’s signature OG burger, and now, the new restaurant can add yet another iconic hip-hop artist to its roster of famous visitors.

Toronto rapper Drake visited Trill Burgers on Monday, June 19, to show his support and try Trill’s burger for the first time, according to a release. A video shows the Toronto rapper greeting Bun B and Houston music executive J. Prince with a big hug before being handed a Trill Burgers branded box filled with a burger and fries.

Drake hugs Bun B in Trill Burgers.
Drake talks to J. Prince in Trill Burgers.
Drake smiles as he digs into a box of Trill Burgers burger and fries.

Following a visit with Bun B and Houston music executive J. Prince at Trill Burgers, Drake said the burger was the best he’s ever had.

“I don’t like to use the term ‘OG.’ This is my mentor. ... One of my favorite people in the world,” Drake said of Bun B in a video on his Instagram story before shouting out Trill Burgers. “The best burger I’ve ever had, for real.”

Bun B seemed enthused to have Drake in the restaurant.

“We get a couple of big deals in here every now and then,” Bun B said in the video. “Maybe not this big, but we do get some big deals.”

While it’s unknown why Drake was in town, the rapper has been known to spend time in Houston, a city that in many ways helped the artist get his start. Houston music mogul J. Prince has been credited with being a mentor to Drake and introducing him to rapper Lil Wayne, which later led to him being signed to Young Money Entertainment in 2009.

A smiling J. Prince shakes hands with Bun B in Trill Burgers.
Houston music mogul and founder of locally-based Rap-a-Lot records J. Prince also made an appearance at Trill Burgers on June 19.
J. Prince smiles as he holds a Trill Burgers burger in one hand and a phone in the other.

Nonetheless, it’s clear that Trill Burgers was important enough for Drake to make a pitstop while in Houston. The restaurant, which first launched in 2021 as a pop-up, officially opened its first brick-and-mortar to the public on June 7 with great fanfare. Though the Montrose location is just temporary (owners say they’ll use the space for around six months or until they find a permanent location), the restaurant has seen lines wrapped around the building almost daily.

Trill Burgers

3607 South Shepherd Drive, , TX 77098 (713) 364-2284 Visit Website

More From Eater Houston

The Latest

Houston’s MasterChef Winner Christine Ha Will Compete at This Year’s Galveston Island Wine Festival

By Brittany Britto Garley

One of Germany’s Most Popular Coffee Shops Lands in Bellaire, Texas

By Brittany Britto Garley

Houston Restaurant Frank’s Americana Revival Is Serving Its Last Chicken-Fried Steak — For Now

By Brittany Britto Garley

Are Houston Diners Ready for Ninjas and Lego-shaped Burgers? They’re Coming.

By Brittany Britto Garley

Five Houston Restaurant Closures to Know Right Now

By Brittany Britto Garley and Megha McSwain

Houston’s MasterChef Winner Christine Ha Opens Drive-Thru Sandwich Shop in Spring Branch

By Brittany Britto Garley

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Houston newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world