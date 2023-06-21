 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Houston’s The Breakfast Klub and Dandelion Cafe to Compete in ‘Good Morning America’ Best Breakfast Competition

Who will win?

by Brittany Britto Garley
The Breakfast Klub’s chicken and waffles with strawberries.
This is The Breakfast Klub’s second time competing in a breakfast challenge for Good Morning America.
The Breakfast Klub

ABC’s Good Morning America has returned to Houston — this time, to see which Houston restaurant has the best breakfast.

As a part of the New York-based morning talk show’s new “United States of Breakfast” competition, Bellaire’s Dandelion Cafe and Houston’s The Breakfast Klub will compete against each other for breakfast bragging rights. Filming of the local competition will take place at Saint Arnold’s Brewing Company early next week, according to a social media post, and if the competition operates in a similar way to past series, the winner will proceed to the next national round.

This isn’t the first time GMA has landed in Houston for a food challenge. The show visited last summer for its national “United States of Burgers” competition in which Trill Burgers, owned by Houston rapper Bun B, beat out burger-chan, another notable Houston burger joint owned by Diane and Willet Feng. Trill Burgers went on to compete and win the national title of “best burger in America.”

The Breakfast Klub also participated in a similar GMA breakfast challenge in 2010. The restaurant, which is known for its wings and waffles and “katfish” and grits, received more than 250 nominations for the national breakfast competition, according to a Culturemap report, but was ultimately beaten out by a Wisconsin restaurant that served cherry-stuffed French toast.

Regardless of the outcome, both Dandelion Cafe and The Breakfast Klub have been touted as having some of the best breakfast in the Houston area, with Dandelion offering items like blueberry lemon curd French toast Stix, pancakes, chilaquiles, and plenty of coffee and tea drinks, while The Breakfast Klub often draws in lines around the block for its Southern-style breakfast menu.

Dandelion Cafe

5405 Bellaire Boulevard, , TX 77401 (832) 988-9210 Visit Website

Trill Burgers

3607 South Shepherd Drive, , TX 77098 (713) 364-2284 Visit Website
Foursquare

The Breakfast Klub

3711 Travis Street, , TX 77002 (713) 528-8561 Visit Website

burger-chan

5353 West Alabama Street, , TX 77056 (832) 408-0860 Visit Website

