Bellaire’s First Brewpub CounterCommon Beerworks & Kitchen Closes Friday

What was billed as Bellaire’s first and only brewpub is now closing.

CounterCommon Beerworks & Kitchen will open its doors for the last time on Friday, June 30, after nearly a year of business.

The brewpub’s team made the announcement in an email and Instagram post on Friday, June 23, stating that it was a “painful decision.” “It became clear that we had financially reached the point where we could not continue any further,” they wrote. “We are proud of what we accomplished as Bellaire’s first brewpub and hope to have paved the way for other innovative restaurants to come.”

Houston homebrewers Jaime Robles and Dennis Rhee opened the brewpub last summer in the Bellaire Triangle Shopping Center, where it joined other restaurants like Blood Bros. BBQ and Dandelion Cafe. The duo prided themselves on bringing something different to the Southwest Houston area with CounterCommon’s array of low-alcohol German-style beers and a food menu that fused together Korean and Mexico cuisine, with dishes like the K-So, CounterCommon’s rendition of queso that combines cheese and a sweet and spicy gochujang glaze with chorizo and roasted jalapenos.

In its final announcement, restaurant owners thanked its regulars while reminiscing about making friends during its special events, including its trivia, steak, and live music nights, and Astro games.

“We hope that we were able to make a meaningful impact in the short time that we were here. It is now time to move on and see what is in store for us next,” they wrote.

Those looking to say their last goodbyes, CounterCommon will offer $5 beers and discounted wine leading up to its closing.