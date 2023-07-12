Lavish Movie Theater With Reclining Heated Seats and Audrey Hepburn-Themed Restaurant Opens in The Woodlands

A new movie theater and restaurant are bringing a luxe viewing experience to The Woodlands.

The Audrey Restaurant & Bar and the adjoining Reel Luxury Cinema opens on Wednesday, July 12, offering a dining experience with a full restaurant, and a movie theater with luxurious amenities, including private movie-viewing pods, heated reclining seats, complimentary blankets, and table service.

Diners and moviegoers entering the Audrey and Reel Luxury Cinemas are first greeted by a box office, with the option to purchase tickets or head directly to the Audrey. Inspired by actress Audrey Hepburn, the second-level restaurant Audrey overlooks the communal green space in The Woodlands’ Market Street development and offers chic seating, full bar service with splashy drinks, and a menu inspired by actress Audrey Hepburn.

Chef Justin Yoakum, who also oversees the menus at State Fare Kitchen & Bar and Liberty Kitchen & Oysterette, incorporated some of Hepburn’s favorite dishes including spaghetti al pomodoro and white chocolate bread pudding, plus entrees like truffle mushroom ravioli, a Chicken Cordon Blue sandwich, and spiced tuna. Weekend brunches will channel Breakfast at Tiffany’s with lemon poppyseed pancakes, honey butter French toast, and a Coastal Benedict, made with diner’s choice of crab cake or Maine lobster.

Tucked away in the back of the establishment is Reel Luxury Cinema. Outside the theater rooms, moviegoers can hang out at the cocktail tables or relax at the plush red seating while they wait for their film to begin. Inside, an entertainment experience awaits. The five-screen theater features private pods that seat groups of two to three people, each outfitted with individual leather reclining chairs with heated seats and blankets, plus a swivel table to hold drinks and food. Those who sit in the front rows also don’t have to worry as much about uncomfortably looking up at the screen, as the seats are instead chaise loungers, that allow diners to lay back.

Each pod or group of seats is outfitted with menu QR codes and “service” buttons, which will alert a server to take your order. The cinema’s menu, which is separate from the restaurant, offers something for everyone, with snacks like candy and popcorn with unlimited refills, and entrees, like tender steak-frites, shrimp and crab scampi, lobster rolls, and a kids menu with macaroni and cheese, mini cheeseburger, and pizza. The dessert menu is also a treat, with a warm fudgy cake sundae with caramel drizzle, and the Tom Cruise Bundt Cake, the theater’s riff on the actor’s favorite white chocolate bundt cake that he orders for friends from Doan’s Bakery in California. The film-themed drink menu, also inspired by films, includes a Casablanca Martini, made with Tito’s vodka, Mozart white chocolate, and Frangelico, the Godfather Old Fashioned, and a spicy Purple Rain margarita made with pea flower-infused tequila and a jalapeno-infused dry curacao beer with lime and agave. Beer and more than a dozen wines by the glass are also available.

Tickets for films, including Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning: Part One starring Tom Cruise, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, and Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken, are now on sale, as are tickets for Oppenheimer and the anticipated Barbie film with Margot Robbie (July 20), which premiere later this month.

Houston-based Culinary Khancepts, the hospitality group behind restaurants like Liberty Kitchen & Oysterette, State Fare Kitchen & Bar, and Star Cinema Grill, first announced the venture earlier this year. “Our goal with Reel Luxury Cinemas was to craft a more boutique style theater where we could really elevate the culinary and beverage experience,” Omar Khan, president of Culinary Khancepts, said in a statement. The group will also bring a similar establishment to Houston with the renovation of River Oaks Theater, which will also have an accompanying restaurant, Leo’s River Oaks.

Reel Luxury Cinemas and The Audrey Restaurant & Bar are located at 9595 Six Pines Drive, The Woodlands.