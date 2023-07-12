 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Lavish Movie Theater With Reclining Heated Seats and Audrey Hepburn-Themed Restaurant Opens in The Woodlands

The Audrey Restaurant & Bar and Reel Luxury Cinemas are offering a luxe moviegoing experience, with unlimited popcorn refills, complimentary blankets, and sumptious entrees

by Brittany Britto Garley
A martini and a sushi roll at a swivel table within a pod at Reel Luxury Cinemas in the Woodlands.
Dinner and drinks are served in the theater at Reel Luxury Cinemas in The Woodlands.
Andrew Hemingway

A new movie theater and restaurant are bringing a luxe viewing experience to The Woodlands.

The Audrey Restaurant & Bar and the adjoining Reel Luxury Cinema opens on Wednesday, July 12, offering a dining experience with a full restaurant, and a movie theater with luxurious amenities, including private movie-viewing pods, heated reclining seats, complimentary blankets, and table service.

Reel Luxury Cinema’s movie theater with leather chaise lounge chairs and private viewing pods.
Reel Luxury Cinema offers a moviegoing experience that’s all about comfort.
Andrew Hemingway
Reel Luxury Cinema’s private viewing pods with swivel tables and blankets.
Each private pod offers swivel tables for dining, reclining heated seats, and complimentary blankets.
Andrew Hemingway

Diners and moviegoers entering the Audrey and Reel Luxury Cinemas are first greeted by a box office, with the option to purchase tickets or head directly to the Audrey. Inspired by actress Audrey Hepburn, the second-level restaurant Audrey overlooks the communal green space in The Woodlands’ Market Street development and offers chic seating, full bar service with splashy drinks, and a menu inspired by actress Audrey Hepburn.

Chef Justin Yoakum, who also oversees the menus at State Fare Kitchen & Bar and Liberty Kitchen & Oysterette, incorporated some of Hepburn’s favorite dishes including spaghetti al pomodoro and white chocolate bread pudding, plus entrees like truffle mushroom ravioli, a Chicken Cordon Blue sandwich, and spiced tuna. Weekend brunches will channel Breakfast at Tiffany’s with lemon poppyseed pancakes, honey butter French toast, and a Coastal Benedict, made with diner’s choice of crab cake or Maine lobster.

The Audrey restaurant dining room, with floral-printed chairs, a gold-accented bar, and booths with velvet-like material.
The Audrey Restaurant & Bar can be a place to dine or grab a drink before or after watching a movie.
Andrew Hemingway
A table at the Audrey Restaurant &amp; Bar with a seafood tower, a wedge salad topped with parmesan, a platter of oysters on the half shell, lobster tails, a steak over potatoes, a charcuterie board, and more.
The Audrey Restaurant & Bar seeks to bring a full dining experience to enjoy in tandem with a cinematic experience.
Andrew Hemingway

Tucked away in the back of the establishment is Reel Luxury Cinema. Outside the theater rooms, moviegoers can hang out at the cocktail tables or relax at the plush red seating while they wait for their film to begin. Inside, an entertainment experience awaits. The five-screen theater features private pods that seat groups of two to three people, each outfitted with individual leather reclining chairs with heated seats and blankets, plus a swivel table to hold drinks and food. Those who sit in the front rows also don’t have to worry as much about uncomfortably looking up at the screen, as the seats are instead chaise loungers, that allow diners to lay back.

Each pod or group of seats is outfitted with menu QR codes and “service” buttons, which will alert a server to take your order. The cinema’s menu, which is separate from the restaurant, offers something for everyone, with snacks like candy and popcorn with unlimited refills, and entrees, like tender steak-frites, shrimp and crab scampi, lobster rolls, and a kids menu with macaroni and cheese, mini cheeseburger, and pizza. The dessert menu is also a treat, with a warm fudgy cake sundae with caramel drizzle, and the Tom Cruise Bundt Cake, the theater’s riff on the actor’s favorite white chocolate bundt cake that he orders for friends from Doan’s Bakery in California. The film-themed drink menu, also inspired by films, includes a Casablanca Martini, made with Tito’s vodka, Mozart white chocolate, and Frangelico, the Godfather Old Fashioned, and a spicy Purple Rain margarita made with pea flower-infused tequila and a jalapeno-infused dry curacao beer with lime and agave. Beer and more than a dozen wines by the glass are also available.

A person presses a button for table service in a booth at Reel Luxury Cinemas. Popcorn, M&amp;M’s, and a soda sit on the table.
Dinner, drinks, and snacks are just a button away at Reel Luxury Cinemas.
Andrew Hemingway

Tickets for films, including Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning: Part One starring Tom Cruise, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, and Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken, are now on sale, as are tickets for Oppenheimer and the anticipated Barbie film with Margot Robbie (July 20), which premiere later this month.

Houston-based Culinary Khancepts, the hospitality group behind restaurants like Liberty Kitchen & Oysterette, State Fare Kitchen & Bar, and Star Cinema Grill, first announced the venture earlier this year. “Our goal with Reel Luxury Cinemas was to craft a more boutique style theater where we could really elevate the culinary and beverage experience,” Omar Khan, president of Culinary Khancepts, said in a statement. The group will also bring a similar establishment to Houston with the renovation of River Oaks Theater, which will also have an accompanying restaurant, Leo’s River Oaks.

Reel Luxury Cinemas and The Audrey Restaurant & Bar are located at 9595 Six Pines Drive, The Woodlands.

Reel Luxury Cinemas

9595 Six Pines Drive, Suite 8200,, The Woodlands, TX Visit Website

The Audrey Restaurant & Bar

9595 Six Pines Drive, The Woodlands, TX 77380

More From Eater Houston

The Latest

Houston Chefs and Texas Farmers Team Up This Fall for a Tasting Extravaganza

By Brittany Britto Garley

After Raising Eyebrows, Benny Chows Gives Cantonese Cuisine a ‘Texas Touch’ in Houston

By Brittany Britto Garley

How Trill Burgers Honored Late Houston Rapper Big Pokey on June 27 — the City’s Most Significant Day in Music

By Brittany Britto Garley

Bellaire’s First Brewpub CounterCommon Beerworks & Kitchen Closes Friday

By Brittany Britto Garley

The Chicken and Waffles From This Bellaire Cafe Are in the Running for ‘Best Breakfast in America’

By Brittany Britto Garley

Shaquille O’Neal Is Coming to Houston for Big Chicken’s Texas Opening Saturday

By Brittany Britto Garley