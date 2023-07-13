 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Houston Chefs and Texas Farmers Team Up This Fall for a Tasting Extravaganza

The Chef for Farmers festival returns, with a two-day event showcasing dozens of Houston chefs and various farms in a unique culinary and collaborative experience

by Brittany Britto Garley
Photography by Robert Lerma
Hands reach over multiple plates of food samples from the Chefs for Farmers festival.
Chefs for Farmers returns with an all-inclusive food and wine tasting festival featuring collaborations between Houston chefs and Texas farmers.
Robert Lerma

Chefs for Farmers, a Texas food and wine festival that bridges the talents of local chefs and farmers, is returning to Houston for the second time — and this time, for a two-day tasting affair.

The 21-and-up, all-inclusive festival will once again take over Autry Park at Shepherd and Allen Parkway from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on September 30 and October 1, featuring tastings, live entertainment, and food pairings, including cocktails, craft beer, and wine from top vineyards, according to a release.

Chefs like Top Chef: Houston finalist and Jun’s Evelyn Garcia and James Beard Award-winning chef Hugo Ortega will each receive $200 stipends to purchase ingredients from Texas farms, which will allow them to create dishes that will help further showcase farmers throughout the state. The hope is that the festival — which benefits Urban Harvest, a local nonprofit that helps build community gardens and educate Houston residents through related programming — will also cultivate lasting relationships between chefs and farmers in the name of collaboration and sustainability.

James Beard Award-winning chef Hugo Ortega and his wife hold up samples at the Chefs for Farmers festival.
James Beard Award-winning chef Hugo Ortega will return for his second year at Chefs for Farmers.
Robert Lerma
A table filled with plates of tacos topped with onions at the Chefs for Farmers festival. Robert Lerma
Hundred Acres display of desserts at Chefs for Farmers. Robert Lerma

Some of the Houston chefs featured on this year’s roster include:

Confirmed farms include:

Early bird tickets are now on sale on the festival website, with VIP tickets ($185) giving attendees early access to the event starting at 1 p.m. — an hour before general admission tickets, now priced at $135, tickets give access at 2 p.m. Regular priced tickets will be $150 for general admission and $200 for VIP.

A group of chefs at Chefs for Farmers festival in 2022.
The Chefs for Farmers festival took over Autry Park in 2022 for a full-day affair.
Robert Lerma
Jun chefs Evelyn Garcia and Henry Lu smile at a tent at Chefs for Farmers event in 2022.
Jun chefs Evelyn Garcia and Henry Lu will also cook up samples for Chefs for Farmers attendees.
Robert Lerma

Founded in Dallas in 2010, the Chefs for Farmers Festival started as a small farm-to-table dinner series before evolving into a large food and wine showcase that raises awareness and support for family farms in Texas. The festival was similarly held at Autry Park last year, but was a one-day event. More than 900 people attended.

