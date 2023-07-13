Houston Chefs and Texas Farmers Team Up This Fall for a Tasting Extravaganza

Chefs for Farmers, a Texas food and wine festival that bridges the talents of local chefs and farmers, is returning to Houston for the second time — and this time, for a two-day tasting affair.

The 21-and-up, all-inclusive festival will once again take over Autry Park at Shepherd and Allen Parkway from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on September 30 and October 1, featuring tastings, live entertainment, and food pairings, including cocktails, craft beer, and wine from top vineyards, according to a release.

Chefs like Top Chef: Houston finalist and Jun’s Evelyn Garcia and James Beard Award-winning chef Hugo Ortega will each receive $200 stipends to purchase ingredients from Texas farms, which will allow them to create dishes that will help further showcase farmers throughout the state. The hope is that the festival — which benefits Urban Harvest, a local nonprofit that helps build community gardens and educate Houston residents through related programming — will also cultivate lasting relationships between chefs and farmers in the name of collaboration and sustainability.

Some of the Houston chefs featured on this year’s roster include:

Confirmed farms include:

Early bird tickets are now on sale on the festival website, with VIP tickets ($185) giving attendees early access to the event starting at 1 p.m. — an hour before general admission tickets, now priced at $135, tickets give access at 2 p.m. Regular priced tickets will be $150 for general admission and $200 for VIP.

Founded in Dallas in 2010, the Chefs for Farmers Festival started as a small farm-to-table dinner series before evolving into a large food and wine showcase that raises awareness and support for family farms in Texas. The festival was similarly held at Autry Park last year, but was a one-day event. More than 900 people attended.