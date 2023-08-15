New Trill Burgers Stands Come to NRG Stadium Just in Time for Beyoncé

NRG Stadium is gearing up for a busy fall season, with Houston Texans home games and two nights of performances by Houston’s own superstar Beyoncé. In preparation, it’s looping in a local burger sensation for its food lineup.

Bun B’s smash burger sensation Trill Burgers will help stadiumgoers cheer on the Texans and revel in Queen Bey this fall, with four new locations in NRG Stadium. The burger company, which recently opened its temporary brick-and-mortar in Montrose, will serve its seasoned fries and signature smash burgers, including its double-beef patty OG Burger topped with Trill Sauce, pickles, American cheese, and caramelized onions, during the 2023 NFL season game days, plus Beyoncé’s two concerts scheduled for September 23 and 24.

Diners can find Trill Burgers’ concession stands in Sections 115, 520, 548, and 135, which will offer a self-checkout system. Special Trill Burgers packages will be available to order for those in the stadium’s luxury suites.

This isn’t Trill’s first time at NRG. The company, which is co-owned by Houston hip-hop legend Bun B, first appeared on NRG grounds in 2022 and again in 2023 during the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo. It made its official debut inside NRG Stadium at the NCAA men’s Final Four and during three sold-out Taylor Swift concerts in April.

The burger joint has made quite a name for itself since launching in 2021 as a pop-up, which traveled to various festivals and events around the country, including California’s Coachella, Rolling Loud in Miami, and LL Cool J’s Rock The Bells festival. The hard-to-get burgers were named the “Best Burger in America” in Good Morning America’s national competition, which catapulted the brand’s popularity in Houston and beyond. Trill followed that win up with a four-week residency in Las Vegas at two hotels, where the burgers were served, allowing Trill Burgers owners to witness how the burger could be prepared, scaled, and replicated at various locations. And after months of anticipation, the burger company finally opened a brick-and-mortar, albeit temporarily, in Montrose, where it has drawn in lines around the block almost daily, and visits from celebrities, like rappers Ludacris and Drake.