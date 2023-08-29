Houston’s Iconic Vietnamese Restaurant Pho Binh Closes Original Location After 40 Years

The original location of Pho Binh, an iconic Vietnamese restaurant housed in a group of trailers, officially closed last week after 40 years in business.

“We have made the difficult decision to not reopen,” the restaurant posted on social media on Friday, August 25. “We have appreciated everyone’s business all these years. We are grateful for all your support.”

The restaurant experienced a fire in July that caused damage, forcing it to close temporarily, but it listed no explanation of why owners decided to close permanently. Eater Houston has reached out for comment but has not received an immediate response.

What might be Pho Binh’s final Facebook post has since garnered more than 500 reactions and more than 200 comments, with many recounting memories of the trailer and lamenting the pho.

The Nguyen family opened the restaurant at 10928 Beamer Road in 1983, earning a reputation as one of the first and best pho restaurants in the city that served a Northern Vietnamese style pho, one made with a beefy broth.

Fortunate for Houston diners who will miss Pho Binh, the restaurant still has six locations in the Houston area, including outposts in the Heights, Katy, and Bellaire, plus its Pho Binh By Night location, which is from 4 p.m. to midnight or until sellout, Tuesday through Sunday. Still, many say the trailer had the best pho they ever had, but maybe there’s hope.

Though Pho Binh's owners made the closing clear on social media, they also noted that any updates for future plans would be made on its Facebook page.