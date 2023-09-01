New Surf and Turf, ‘Vibe-Dining’ Restaurant Ocean 12 Replaces Shuttered Gatsby’s Prime Seafood

The Gatsby’s Hospitality Group, the restaurant group behind Gatsby’s Prime Steakhouse and the now-shuttered Gatsby’s Grill, has reportedly closed its restaurant Gatsby’s Prime Seafood, which opened in October 2022 at 1212 Waugh Drive. In its place, though, comes another seafood restaurant that promises a more upbeat atmosphere.

Described as both a fine-dining and a vibe-dining seafood restaurant and steakhouse, New Beginnings Hospitality opens Ocean 12 on Friday, September 1 in the Montrose area, and though it’s considered new, some aspects of its predecessor remain, according to a restaurant representative.

Gatsby’s distinct decor, which featured cobalt blue walls with splashes of gold accents, and its chef Erick Anaya and general manager Patrick Smith, both formerly of Gatsy’s Prime Seafood, will remain, according to a release. Select menu items, like the decadent seafood towers, the deviled eggs with fried shrimp and bacon jam, the crab cakes, campechana, twin lobster tails, and baked oysters will also stay. But Anaya, who is leading Ocean 12, is slated to offer new dishes, like a lobster ravioli dripping in Cajun Beurre Blanc, miso-glazed sea bass, stuffed chicken, lamb chops, and Cajun rib-eyes, with optional toppings like poached king crab, truffle butter, and sauteed shrimp.

The restaurant, which seats 215 people, is also likely to take on a new feel entirely. Joining a trend of “vibe-dining” restaurants opening in Houston this year, including Ciel, Muse, and Albi, owners of Ocean 12 have plans to feature live music and DJs, high-spirited weekend brunches, dinner parties, and hookah on select days of the week.

The circumstances behind the recent shuffle remain a mystery. Like Gatsby’s Grill, which closed its doors at 2929 Navigation Boulevard weeks ago, Gatsby’s Hospitality Group closed Gatsby’s Seafood without an announcement. Eater Houston has reached out for comment on both restaurants but has not received an immediate response.

Ocean 12 is open from 5 p.m. to midnight Monday through Thursday, from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Fridays, and from noon to 2 a.m. on weekends.