Get in Formation for Beyoncé's Houston Concert With These Drinking and Dining Specials

Queen Bey is coming to NRG Stadium this September for not one, but two nights of performances as a part of her Renaissance world tour, and already, Houston restaurants and bars are gearing up for the Third Ward native’s return to her hometown with a bevy of themed cocktails, drinks and dining specials, and festive events.

While snagging tickets to the September 23 and 24 concert dates was a challenge for some, H-Town establishments and fellow Beyhivers will always find a way to celebrate Beyoncé — ticket or not. With plenty of Lemonade-themed cocktails, a Beyoncé ball, and desserts that will fuel your sweet dreams, here are some of the most exciting ways to celebrate all through Beyoncé weekend:

A “Beyoncé Night” rooftop pre-party at Post Houston:

Pregame at this Downtown multi-use venue’s Queen Bey Ball. Hosted on its Skylawn rooftop, fans can expect a performance by Houston drag artist Reign La’Rue and a contest for the best Renaissance-themed get-up. Tickets can be purchased online for $10 to $20. 401 Franklin Street, 77201.

Beyoncé’s-themed cocktail menus at Lucille’s and Blossom Hotel:

Lucille’s: Kick off a weekend of Queen Bey with a drink at this Museum Park mainstay. The restaurant pays homage to the singer’s latest album with a Bey-focused cocktail menu on Saturday and Sunday. 5512 La Branch Street, 77004.

WTRMLN : a “Drunk in Love” concoction made with tequila, watermelon-mint syrup, and lemon.

: a “Drunk in Love” concoction made with tequila, watermelon-mint syrup, and lemon. Everybody on Mute: Fuel up with this gin cocktail. Made with cucumber syrup, lime prosecco, and silver glitter, maybe it’s the motivation needed to stick to the Beyoncé concert’s viral tour challenge of staying silent during “that part.”

Fuel up with this gin cocktail. Made with cucumber syrup, lime prosecco, and silver glitter, maybe it’s the motivation needed to stick to the Beyoncé concert’s viral tour challenge of staying silent during “that part.” Queen Bey: Lucille’s renames one of its signature cocktails after the queen herself, and pours up some cognac with limoncello, agave, and orange bitters, served with a brown sugar rim.

Lucille’s renames one of its signature cocktails after the queen herself, and pours up some cognac with limoncello, agave, and orange bitters, served with a brown sugar rim. The Tre’: A nickname for the Third Ward, Beyoncé’s hometown neighborhood, inspires this mixture of whiskey, lemon, honey, and ginger beer.

Blossom Hotel: Located just a couple miles from NRG stadium, this Houston hotel gives Yoncé her own cocktail menu from September 22 through September 24. Celebrate with a Cuff It ($17), a mix of Hennessy V.S, Grand Mariner, and blackberry syrup with a blackberry swizzle stick as a garnish; the Crazy in Love ($16), made with vodka, forest fruit tea, aperol, and topped off with lemon-lime soda; or the tequila-loaded Break My Soul ($16), made with tequila reposado, peach schnapps, pineapple juice, sour mix, and simple syrup. 7118 Bertner Avenue, 77030.

Cocktails, mocktails, coffee, and more:

The Original Ninfa’s: Both the Uptown and Navigation locations will be paying homage to the queen on show dates, with cocktails like the Disco Limonada, a combination of gin, tequila, melon liqueur, and fresh lemonade, and the tequila-based Blue Ivy, made with Caribbean pineapple and banana liqueurs, pina colada mix and lime juice ($13). 1700 Post Oak Boulevard, 77056. 2704 Navigation Boulevard, 77003.

Axelrad: Taste the sweetness (and the heat) on your tongue with a Pure (Hot) Honey cocktail ($11), made with tequila, hot honey, grapefruit, lime, and grapefruit bitters, available September 18 through September 25. 1517 Alabama Street, 77004.

Bar Louie: Fuel up for a night of singing and dancing to Beyoncé hits on September 24 with a pink Diva martini at this bar, which has locations in Sugar Land, Friendswood, The Woodlands, and Katy. The restaurant will also offer happy hour specials from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., including $6 drinks made with top-shelf liquors, $7 signature martinis and house cocktails, $6 glasses of wine, and half-off all bar bites. Looking for an after-hours concert spot? The kitchen stays open until 2 a.m.

Betelgeuse Betelgeuse: Stop into the Montrose or Washington Avenue location of this pizzeria and cocktail bar, and sip on the gin-based Queen B ($11). The ode to Beyoncé includes lemon, simple syrup, Creme de Violette, lavender tincture, and sparkling wine for some added bubbles. 2101 Washington Avenue, 77007; 4500 Montrose Boulevard, 77006.

Bowl & Barrel and The General Public: Happy hour at CityCenre’s bowling venue and restaurant Bowl & Barrel and bar the General Public brings special-priced Lemon Drop martinis, a nod to B’s 2016 Lemonade album, and bites, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on concert days. Drinks start at $3 at 3 p.m. and then increase by $1 each hour. 797 Sorella Court, Suite 118, 77024.

Dish Society: Beyhivers of all ages can enjoy Dish Society’s black-hued Phantom Lemonade mocktail, which can easily be dressed up and made boozy with your choice of alcohol. Multiple locations in Houston and Katy.

Incanto and Simone on Sunset: Both Houston establishments will pour a dark and moody Beautiful Nightmare cocktail ($16) on concert weekend. Inspired by Bey’s “Sweet Dreams” single, the gold leaf-topped dark run cocktail will be a combination of Creme de Violette, Sweet Vermouth, lime, and squid ink. 1426 Yale Street, 77008; 2418 Sunset Boulevard, 77005.

Musaafer: From September 18 to 24, this swanky Indian restaurant celebrates the Queen’s coming with the Bey Lemonade ($25), made with a lemon-infused Don Julio tequila that’s shaken with honey, limoncello, citric acid, and edible glitter, then topped with prosecco and a festive cowboy hat. The restaurant will bless each person who orders the cocktail with a disco ball necklace to wear while sipping the drink. 5115 Westheimer Road, Suite C-3500, 77056.

Slowpokes: This coffee shop knows that sometimes a queen needs caffeine to Run the World. From September 18 through September 24, Slowpokes will serve a honey and vanilla-flavored Queen Bee Latte. Each purchase comes with a Beyoncé sticker while supplies last. Locations in Garden Oaks/Oak Forest, Kirby Grove, Spring Branch, and West U.

Rockhouse: This live music venue is serving up a gold and glittery Renaissance cocktail, made with 818 Reposado, Grand Marnier, lychee and mango syrups, pineapple juice, and Peychauds Bitters. 6025 Richmond Avenue, 77057.

The Warwick: Prepare for a night of drinking and dancing at this Houston restaurant, which is surviving Queen B-inspired cocktails, including a Pure/Honey Lemonade — a smoother spin on a Sidecar that’s made with Dussee, orange liqueur, egg whites, burnt vanilla syrup, lemon juice, and a dash of silver glitter, and an Alien Superstar, a mystic blackberry tequila lemon drop sprinkled with black glitter and rimmed with large crystal sugar. 5888 Westheimer Road, 77057.

Wild: In the name of Beyoncé, this cocktail-coffee bar and dispensary will pour up a Pure Honey cocktail, made with Gray Whale Gin infused with brown butter, Allspice dram, Yuzu liqueur, a dash of Baking Spice tincture, its homemade tamarind honey syrup, and a healthy topping of creamy vegan tamarind foam.

Beyoncé bites:

Dandelion Cafe: Known for its Good Morning America-recognized fried chicken and waffles, the Bellaire will celebrate the Houston icon in the best way it knows how — with coffee drinks and its comforting honey butter chicken biscuits. The cafe marinates chicken thighs in a house Creole and chorizo spice blend before frying them and serving them in honey butter atop a buttermilk biscuit for $9. Those who visit the coffee shop can also indulge in its gold and glittery drinks, including its Queen Bee Latte ($5.50 for a small. $6.50 for a large) or cool off with an iced Queen Bee Frappe served with a gold straw. Available September 18 through September 24. 5405 Bellaire Boulevard, Bellaire, 77401.

Dessert Gallery: Fulfill your sweet dreams will hand-decorated Beyoncé-themed cookies from this Upper Kirby bakery. From now through September 24, members of the Beyhive can order DG’s signature butter cookies, with cheeky sayings like “Drunk in Love,” “Slay,” “Put a ring on it,” and words of affirmation like, “Always be yourself, unless you can be Beyoncé.” Available online and at the cafe. 3600 Kirby Drive, 77098.

Red Circle Ice Cream: Catch the ice cream shop’s special edition Queen Bee concoction, made with a honeycomb-flavored soft serve that’s loaded with extra chunks of homemade honeycomb (crown not included). Fans can also enter for a chance to win two section 100 tickets to the Saturday show by registering in person at one of its locations in Asiatown, Sugarland, or Pearland (no purchase necessary). The contest ends on Wednesday, September 20.

The Waffle Bus: Down a Pure Honey buttermilk fried chicken and waffle sandwich, topped with spicy mayo and ancho chile honey butter ($11) at the bus’s Heights (1835 N Shepherd Drive, Suite A, 77008) and Montrose locations (1540 W. Alabama Street, 77005).

Trill Burgers: While the burgers here aren’t quite Beyonce-themed, Bun B’s smash burger joint has opened multiple stands in NRG Stadium just in time for the concert. Hungry concertgoers can find Trill Burgers’ concession stands in Sections 115, 520, 548, and 135, which will offer a self-checkout system. Special Trill Burgers packages will be available to order for those in the stadium’s luxury suites.

Eat like the Queen:

If you don’t make it to the many restaurants and bars for the specials, you can always eat like Beyoncé. The Houston native has made pit stops at local fried chicken chain Frenchy’s, crawfish haven BB’s Tex-Orleans, and B&B Butcher's steakhouse during her visits back home, and has publicly proclaimed her love for Pappadeux, Pappas’s Cajun seafood restaurant.

This article will be updated with more events and specials, so be sure to check back.