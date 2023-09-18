 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

This Houston Cinema Is Hosting a Beyoncé Birthday Bash

Calling all Virgos and Beyhivers: Rooftop Cinema Club Uptown is hosting a Beyoncé-themed silent disco party and a screening of the 2001 film Carmen

by Brittany Britto Garley
Beyonce stands front and center between her dancers, dressed in metallic.
The Beyoncé festivities continue with this rooftop dance party following her two-night stop in Houston.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood

Beyoncé is headed to Houston for a two-night stop on her Renaissance tour at NRG Stadium on September 23 and 24, and Houston is gearing up with a host of events and dining and drinking specials in preparation for Queen Bey’s arrival. And even though the Third Ward native is visiting after her birthday (September 4), one local cinema is making sure that Beyhivers have a chance to celebrate in Beyoncé’s hometown.

Rooftop Cinema Uptown, the only rooftop movie theater in the world to reportedly have two screens, will welcome Houstonians to unleash their inner diva and pay homage to Queen Bey with a Beyoncé-themed silent disco dance party and a special screening of Carmen: A Hip Hopera on Saturday, September 28 (Beyoncé starred in the 2001 cult classic and hip-hop reimagination of Carmen Jones, the 1954 musical starring actress Dorothy Dandridge, who became the first African-American film star to be nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actress).

Rooftop Cinema’s 21-and-up celebration will start with the option to partake in cocktails and games on the rooftop bar, followed by a screening of Carmen. After, cinemagoers can put on their dancing shoes and head over to the lounge where they can choose between two stations on their wireless headphones as two DJs duel it out with separate Beyoncé-inspired sets with various hits.

Tickets can be purchased online. Cinema seats are first come, first serve.

Rooftop Cinema Club Uptown

1700 Post Oak Boulevard, , TX 77056 Visit Website

More From Eater Houston

The Latest

A First Look at Balboa Surf Club, a Stunning Seafood Restaurant in Houston’s Post Oak Plaza

By Brittany Britto Garley

Goode Company Owner Branches Out From Houston Family Brand With Two New Restaurants in Memorial City

By Brittany Britto Garley

Houston Restaurants to Compete for Best Steak Bragging Rights in New Festival

By Brittany Britto Garley

Chris Shepherd Gets Back in the Kitchen With Houston’s Burger Bodega

By Brittany Britto Garley

Two Houston Ice Cream Shops Team Up to Offer Eclectic Flavors and Boozy Treats in the Heights

By Brittany Britto Garley

Let These Houston Restaurants Prepare Your Rosh Hashanah Feast, 2023

By Brittany Britto Garley