This Houston Cinema Is Hosting a Beyoncé Birthday Bash

Beyoncé is headed to Houston for a two-night stop on her Renaissance tour at NRG Stadium on September 23 and 24, and Houston is gearing up with a host of events and dining and drinking specials in preparation for Queen Bey’s arrival. And even though the Third Ward native is visiting after her birthday (September 4), one local cinema is making sure that Beyhivers have a chance to celebrate in Beyoncé’s hometown.

Rooftop Cinema Uptown, the only rooftop movie theater in the world to reportedly have two screens, will welcome Houstonians to unleash their inner diva and pay homage to Queen Bey with a Beyoncé-themed silent disco dance party and a special screening of Carmen: A Hip Hopera on Saturday, September 28 (Beyoncé starred in the 2001 cult classic and hip-hop reimagination of Carmen Jones, the 1954 musical starring actress Dorothy Dandridge, who became the first African-American film star to be nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actress).

Rooftop Cinema’s 21-and-up celebration will start with the option to partake in cocktails and games on the rooftop bar, followed by a screening of Carmen. After, cinemagoers can put on their dancing shoes and head over to the lounge where they can choose between two stations on their wireless headphones as two DJs duel it out with separate Beyoncé-inspired sets with various hits.

Tickets can be purchased online. Cinema seats are first come, first serve.