Trill Burgers Is Closing Early This Weekend for Beyoncé

The Queen Bey that is Beyoncé is returning to her hometown of Houston to perform two nights at NRG Stadium as a part of her Renaissance tour, and much of the city is in a frenzy. Restaurants have created new cocktails and dining specials in celebration of Yonce, and even the Houston Metro has jumped on board, offering additional Metrorail transportation during the weekend, according to the Houston Chronicle.

Trill Burgers is also making special accommodations. The Montrose smash burger joint, helmed by co-owner and Houston hip-hop legend Bun B, will open at 11 a.m. as usual but will close up shop early at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 23, and Sunday, September 24 to transition to its concessions at NRG Stadium.

“We want to make sure that we have our stations fully stocked so that people don’t miss this amazing show that she’s bringing. We know the Beyhive don’t play and Trill Burgers don’t play either,” Bun B said in a statement.

Concertgoers seeing Beyoncé can find Trill Burgers’s concession stands in Sections 115, 520, 548, and 135, which will offer a self-checkout system. Special Trill Burgers packages will be available to order for those in the stadium’s luxury suites. The restaurant will offer its OG beef burgers with fries, but those in search of its vegan burgers will have to visit the original outpost in Montrose.

Since its opening in June, Trill Burgers has seen immense support from burger lovers near and far, and celebrities, including rapper Drake, retired boxer Mike Tyson, NBA Hall-of-Famer Shaquille O’Neal, and Ludacris, who visited after opening for Janet Jackson in The Woodlands, have visited and given the burgers rave reviews.

So, will Beyoncé get to sample a Trill OG Burger this weekend? Only time will tell.