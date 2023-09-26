Cantina-Style Restaurant Mandito’s Is Bringing Its Burrito Bowls and Fresh Margaritas to Katy

Palacios Murphy Hospitality, the restaurant group behind Houston’s iconic Mexican restaurant Armandos, will open the third outpost of its cantina-style Tex-Mex restaurant Mandito’s in Katy, bringing its popular burrito bowls and twice-refried beans to the area.

Known for its margaritas, fajitas, enchiladas, tacos, burrito bowls, and twice-refried beans, the restaurant will open in early 2024 at 9910 Gaston Road, Suite 200, promising 208 seats for diners, including a patio that seats 50 people, and green space that faces a green space nearby Falcon Landing, according to a release.

Slated to be slightly larger than its location in Bellaire, which opened in April 2023, Mandito’s Katy will also offer a larger to-go station, where diners can order their meals, including bulk Fiesta Packs, in a 15- to 20-minute time frame. The casual cantina-style restaurant also has plans to cater to families in the area with a “Spirit Night” program for local schools and sports teams and will offer 10 percent discounts to first responders and Katy Independent School District employees with valid district employment IDs.

Mandito’s opened its first location in Round Top and is considered a casual cantina-style version of Armandos.