 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Cantina-Style Restaurant Mandito’s Is Bringing Its Burrito Bowls and Fresh Margaritas to Katy

The Tex-Mex restaurant’s second outpost in the Houston area is slated to be the most spacious of the two

by Brittany Britto Garley
Mandito’s burrito smothered in queso, alongside a kale salad topped with shrimp, tortilla chips with guac, and grilled salmon bowl with rice.
The little brother of Mexican restaurant Armandos is coming to Katy.
Mackenzie Smith Kelley

Palacios Murphy Hospitality, the restaurant group behind Houston’s iconic Mexican restaurant Armandos, will open the third outpost of its cantina-style Tex-Mex restaurant Mandito’s in Katy, bringing its popular burrito bowls and twice-refried beans to the area.

Known for its margaritas, fajitas, enchiladas, tacos, burrito bowls, and twice-refried beans, the restaurant will open in early 2024 at 9910 Gaston Road, Suite 200, promising 208 seats for diners, including a patio that seats 50 people, and green space that faces a green space nearby Falcon Landing, according to a release.

A rendering of Mandito’s Tex Mex in Katy shows an illuminated barn-style restaurant with an outdoor patio.
Mandito’s Katy location will be the Houston area’s second and the most spacious outpost.
Mandito’s

Slated to be slightly larger than its location in Bellaire, which opened in April 2023, Mandito’s Katy will also offer a larger to-go station, where diners can order their meals, including bulk Fiesta Packs, in a 15- to 20-minute time frame. The casual cantina-style restaurant also has plans to cater to families in the area with a “Spirit Night” program for local schools and sports teams and will offer 10 percent discounts to first responders and Katy Independent School District employees with valid district employment IDs.

Mandito’s opened its first location in Round Top and is considered a casual cantina-style version of Armandos.

Mandito's - Katy

5101 Bellaire Boulevard, Suite 165, Bellaire, TX 77401 Visit Website

More From Eater Houston

The Latest

Where to Get Apple Cider Doughnuts in Houston This Fall

By Brittany Britto Garley

Houston’s Tenfold Coffee Company Is Hoping to Change How You Think About Coffee

By Brittany Britto Garley

Chinese-Puerto Rican Restaurant Michy’s Chino Boricua Is Opening a Second Location in Katy

By Brittany Britto Garley

Trill Burgers Is Closing Early This Weekend for Beyoncé 

By Brittany Britto Garley

Five Houston Restaurant Closures to Know Right Now

By Brittany Britto Garley and Megha McSwain

From Sushi Pop-Up to Brick-and-Mortar, Houston’s Norigami Finds a Home in West U

By Brittany Britto Garley