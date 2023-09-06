Houston’s Most Anticipated Restaurant and Bar Openings, Fall 2023

Houston’s restaurant scene has proved eventful in 2023 with more than 50 openings from multiple bars and restaurants since January alone. Now, fall is here, and in this new season, Space City is slated to welcome a new onslaught of anticipated restaurants and bars, ranging from establishments slinging Thai cuisine, Korean fried chicken, Persian eats, and more. Though delays sometimes come up — meaning projected opening dates could change — here’s what the Houston dining scene has planned for this fall.

September

Location: 1753 Post Oak Boulevard, 77056

Key players: Dallas-based Western Addition Restaurant Group

Projected opening: September 2023

Seafood will dominate the menu at this new Post Oak Boulevard restaurant. Anchoring the ends of this ritzy Post Oak Plaza complex along with its sister restaurant Il Bracco, this Dallas import is slated to serve whole fish, prime meats butchered in-house daily, entree salads, hearty handhelds made with homemade bread, and a curated sushi program. The interior will also be a highlight, with its wine list displayed in a glass-fronted wine room.

Norigami

Location: 2715 Bissonnet Street

Key players: Chef Jimmy Kieu

Projected opening: September 2023

Evolving from a monthly pop-up at Hidden Omakase, the reservations-only Norigami has now found a permanent home in Rice Village. The brick-and-mortar, which will offer a speakeasy entrance, is slated to offer its artfully made sushi and crowd pleasers like the ménage à foie gras, a luxe combo of uni, toro, wagyu, caviar, and foie gras.

Location: 811 Buffalo Park Drive, Suite 100, 77019

Key players: Berg Hospitality

Projected opening date: September 2023

From the restaurant group that owns B&B Butchers, the Annie Cafe & Bar, and Turner’s Anabelle Brasserie comes an approachable, all-day brasserie that will serve as a lively destination for guests to enjoy breakfast, lunch, and dinner, with an outdoor space looking out to Buffalo Bayou Park.

October

Location: Grogan’s Mill, 2290 Buckthorne Place, The Woodlands, TX 77380

Key players: James Beard Award-nominated chef Alex Au-Yeung

Projected opening date: October 2023

Katy’s Malaysian restaurant Phat Eatery is making its way to the Woodlands. The larger restaurant promises to be bigger, with three private dining rooms and a robust menu, offering new items like Chinese barbecue pork, Beijing duck, and dim sum, plus a lunch menu featuring bian dang — a bento box-style lunch box featuring a main dish, like barbecue or stir fry, with rice and side dishes. Phat fans can rejoice — street food-inspired dishes like Phat’s flaky roti canai, satay skewers, Kerabu prawns, Malaysian curry chicken, and beef rendang will carry over to the new restaurant.

Location: 1801 Post Oak Boulevard, Suite 120, 77056

Key players: Chef-owner Ali Mesghali and co-owner Stephen Kaplan

Projected opening date: October 12, 2023

Chef Ali Mesghali brings the fifth location of this upscale Persian restaurant to Houston’s Post Oak Boulevard. Launched in Atlanta, Rumi’s Kitchen offers a variety of Persian and Mediterranean dishes, including steaming jeweled rices and kabobs, plus Persian-themed cocktails and a wine list featuring a selection from all around the world.

Location: 3807 Montrose Boulevard, 77006

Projected opening date: October 2023

The Austin-based seafood restaurant, owned by MML Hospitality, will open its third location and first Houston outpost in Montrose this summer. Located in a former auto shop on the corner of Montrose Boulevard and West Alabama, the restaurant will offer an all-day menu featuring a wide selection of seafood with a New England influence, including sustainable caviars, oysters sourced from the East and West Coasts, lobster rolls, steaming bowls of chowder and cioppino, and a catch of the day. The restaurant will also focus on shellfish and seafood offerings from the Gulf Coast, plus favorites like its pan-roasted black Angus hamburger topped with gruyere and gribiche sauce (served alongside its snacky shoestring fries), plus fresh-baked sourdough bread. The restaurant will have a dining room outfitted with leather booths, an open raw bar with counter seating, a private dining room and bar area, and an outdoor patio.

Location: 2651 Kipling Street, 77098

Key players: Lukkaew Srasrisuwan, Chef O and Chef Bell

Projected opening date: October 2023

Kin Dee co-owner Lukkaew Srasrisuwan will open a modern Thai restaurant on the ground level of the luxury high-rise Hanover River Oaks. Though no specific menu items have been revealed, Thailand’s culinary duo chefs O and Bell are slated to cook up a variety of dishes that will pay homage to the various cuisines of Thailand and its royal family.

November

Location: The Plant, 3401 Harrisburg Boulevard

Key players: Chef Benchawan Jabthong Painter and Graham Painter

Projected opening date: November

Street to Kitchen’s James Beard Award-winning chef Benchawan Jabthong Painter and co-owner Graham Painter are trading in their East End gas station digs for a more spacious location in The Plant in Second Ward. The new restaurant will reportedly be triple the size of the original location and seat up to 100 guests; it will offer an expanded drinks menu, plus new dishes like Thai omelets available throughout the week. The restaurant will also feature a walk-up window for those looking to grab their meals to go, and eventually an outdoor patio for dining and drinking al fresco.

Location: Shops at Arrive River Oaks – 2800 Kirby Drive, A32, 77098

Key players: GAP Concepts’s Veeral Rathod, and Obi Ibeto

Projected opening date: November 2023

Pop into this pink oasis and press a doorbell for some bubbly. Postscript HTX, the sister restaurant to Dallas’ splashy XOXO Dining Room, will open in Houston’s Upper Kirby District, offering on-theme pink cocktails, plenty of champagne, all-day brunches, and Instagrammable dishes. Aside from the pink motif, the restaurant will have sparkling light fixtures, illuminated art installations, a 75-seat cocktail bar and lounge, and plush pink seating for nearly 400 people.

December

Location: 1755 Allen Parkway, Suite 101, 77019

Key players: Hospitality group Noble 33 co-founders Tosh Berman and Mikey Tanha

Projected opening date: late December

Following more recent openings in Toronto, Scottsdale, Arizona, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles, this modern Mexican steakhouse will open on the ground level of Houston’s Pavilion, offering a lounge, speakeasy, private dining room, and multiple outdoor patios for dining. The restaurant will be joined by Meduza Mediterrania, its swanky sister establishment that serves eastern Mediterranean cuisine, in early 2024.

Location: 1801 Binz Street, Suite 120, 77004

Key players: Owner Jason Cho

Projected opening date: late December

This Korean fried chicken spot will reportedly return to its roots in the Museum District this year. Culturemap reports that owner Jason Cho has signed a lease at Dak & Bop’s original location, which he closed at the height of the pandemic in 2020 and most recently housed City Cellars HTX. While Dak & Bop’s location in the Lazybrook/Timbergrove features a menu with both Korean fried chicken and Korean dishes, Dak & Bop’s Museum District revival will focus largely on its shatteringly crispy fried chicken, with some select other items like bulgogi mac and cheese and kimchi fries.

Date unannounced

Location: 1971 West Gray Street, Suite E-09, 77019

Key players: Chefs David Denis and Lionel Debon, Sylvain Denis, Edwin and Edith Bosso

Projected opening date: September

Le Mistral chefs David Denis and Lionel Debon team up with Sylvain Denis and Edwin and Edith Bosso to offer a new addition to the West Gray corridor. The restaurant will focus on applying newer techniques to French cuisine and clocks in at 7,000 square feet of indoor space and a 2,000-square-foot outdoor courtyard dining area. The interior will feature hundreds of crystal lights floating over the main dining room and glowing columns and archways, plus an illuminated lounge area with a free-standing metal bar and a semi-private chef’s tasting room that both give glimpses of the kitchen.

Location: 2301 West Dallas Street, 77019

Key Players: Chef Manabu “Hori” Horiuchi and partner Yun Cheng

Projected Opening Date: Fall 2023

Named after the Japanese word that translates to “gift” or “keepsake,” Kata Robata’s sister restaurant will be a display of what four-time James Beard Award-nominated chef Manabu “Hori” Horiuchi believes is the true future of Japanese cuisine. The restaurant will merge Japanese and local ingredients with fish flown in from Japan daily (a rep notes that 80 to 95 percent of the fish will be caught off the coast of Japan around 20 hours before it’s served). Truffle, foie gras, and A5 wagyu will be featured items, alongside caviar service and an omakase experience. Tableside wagyu sukiyaki, inspired by the Japanese hotpot, plus a hot stone abalone and uni dashi, toro tartare served with kimchi sauce and Japanese milk bread, strawberry Japanese shaved ice, and a foie gras PB&J are all on deck.

Auden

Location: 811 Buffalo Park Drive, 77019

Key players: Husband-and-wife team Kirthan and Kripa Shenoy

Duo Kirthan and Kripa Shenoy will tag team to open a new vegetable-focused restaurant in Autry Park this summer, with Kirthan, who has worked at Michelin-starred restaurants in New York, serving as executive chef and Kripa as executive chef. Not much information has been released about the menu, but a release notes that the 150-seat, ground-level restaurant will feature floor-to-ceiling windows and a lush patio area. The restaurant was first announced in December 2021.