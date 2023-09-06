Two Houston Ice Cream Shops Team Up to Offer Eclectic Flavors and Boozy Treats in the Heights

Craft Creamery is closing its Montrose location on Sunday, September 10 after around three years in business, but a new partnership with another locally opened brand means its eclectic flavors, like barbecue brisket and Bastani, are here to stay.

Craft Creamery’s chef Steve Marques and co-owner Kim Kaase recently partnered with local ice cream company Sweet Bribery to go half-in on a shop in the Heights. Formerly just Sweet Bribery, the newly branded Sweet Bribery by Craft Creamery at 250 West 19th Street at Rutland now sells a combination of the original Sweet Bribery’s ice cream, beer, and wine, along with a rotation of Craft’s creative flavors.

The new collaborative shop will offer 20 flavors of ice cream to start, including Sweet Bribery’s Tahitian vanilla, strawberry, salted chocolate, Cookies N’ Cream, and Cinnamon Toast Crunch. Fan favorites from Craft will also be featured, including Lavender Honeycomb, miso caramel, Campfire S’more, and CCC — a mixture of cinnamon, cardamom, and coffee. Ice cream lovers will also have the option to indulge in Sweet Bribery’s expanded menu of sorbets, plus adult treats crafted by Marques like boozy ice cream, champagne and beer float flights, and Katz Coffee affogatos. Marques will also continue to offer his pop-ups and ice cream pairings that team up ice cream with wine.

Marques’s ice cream-making journey became official in 2020 with the opening of Craft Creamery, which originally operated as a test kitchen and incubator space with the intent to partner with some of the city’s top restaurants. Since then, the restaurant has provided ice cream wholesale to private companies and to local restaurants like Burger Bodega, Potente, and Local Foods, and has offered scoops, often with Houston-informed flavors like Space City Orange and pho through its shop Craft Creamery.

Sweet Bribery by Craft Creamery is now open from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and from noon to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Craft Creamery will host its last day in Montrose from noon to 7 p.m. on Sunday, September 10.