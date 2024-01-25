10 Houston Restaurant Openings to Know Right Now

Houston has started 2024 strong with a fresh crop of new or recent restaurant openings that are giving diners something to explore. While pizza joints, Italian cuisine, and Tex-Mex continue to trend, the restaurant scene has also been embedded with newer, exciting dining options that are informed or inspired by live-fire cooking techniques, Basque culture, and Mexican traditions, and that’s just the beginning as the city anticipates dozens of openings this year. But first things first. Here are the Houston restaurant openings you need to know about right now.

Joining a handful of other restaurants like Blind Goat, Underbelly Burger, and Wild Oats that have set up shop in Spring Branch, Houston hand roll fav Hando has opened its second outpost. Jason Andaya and Raymond Chan, owners of Hando in the Heights, officially opened the new location on Thursday, January 18. Slightly larger than its Heights sister and helmed by executive chef Man Nguyen, the new 30-seat handroll bar is now open daily for lunch, happy hour, and dinner, offering a la carte hand rolls, creative small plates, and hand roll Handokase sets available in three, four, or five-pieces. 8211 Long Point Road, 77055.

This Korean fried chicken haven has been around since 2014, opening its first location in the Museum District, and a second in Timbergrove. In 2020, under the pressures of the pandemic, owner Jason Cho closed the Museum District outpost, but at the end of 2022, announced that the extra crunchy, craggy-skinned fried chicken would be back in the Museum District following the closing of its Timbergrove location in a swap of sorts. The 18th Street location opened with limited hours starting on Thursday, January 18, with a menu boasting its crispy chicken in flavors like soy garlic, truffle parmesan, sweet heat, sriracha honey lime, and mango pepper tajin, plus a lineup of Korean rice dishes, including bibimbap, fried rice, and a starters menu featuring fun fusions like kimchi fries. (1805 West 18th Street, 77008)

Grace Pizza & Shakes — The Heights

This Alvin-born pizza and shake shop follows up its Pearland outpost with its third Texas location. The new Heights restaurant offers coal-fired pizzas and wings, salads, fresh pasta dishes, hot sandwiches, and fun starters like its three-cheese Illegal Cheese Bread and Grace-Roni pizza rolls. The shakes are an added treat, with classic flavors like vanilla or chocolate, and more decadent combinations like Gia’s Cake Explosion, a combination of ice cream, milk, sprinkles, and freshly baked cake with sprinkles, whipped cream, and a buttercream rim. (9415 Broadway Street, #111, Pearland, 77584)

Vine Memorial

Gr8 Plate Hospitality, the restaurant group behind Union Kitchen and Jax Grill, opened this Memorial-area new bottle shop and wine bar on January 9. Restaurateurs and sommeliers Paul and Doris Miller and their team, which includes master sommelier Guy Stout, have hand-selected more than 200 bottles from across the world and a complimenting menu by chef James Lundy that features charcuterie boards, pizzas, sandwiches, and salads. Open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, the bar can comfortably seat nearly 80 people, but imbibers can also enjoy the private Oil Man’s lounge, a wine room that’s a nod to the surrounding Energy Corridor, and eventually the 720-square-foot patio, which seats up to 60 people and is slated to open in the spring. Those who seek to dive even deeper into wine can revel in Vine’s wine club, its educational classes, or its tasting event, starting with a ticketed wine dinner hosted on January 25. 7951 Katy Freeway, Unit B, 77024.

Chefs Jacques Varon and Max Lappe create a menu at this new Basque restaurant that celebrates the beauty of live-fire cooking and sustainability, with most of its ingredients sourced from Texas, while others are sourced from Europe. The menu focuses in on smaller dishes with exciting flavor combinations. Pinxtos make the perfect starters, with flavorful boquerones and patatas bravas; bread and caviar service, and a host of raw items, like its bluefin tuna with crispy rice. A sweet ending here includes its pandan tres leches and its choco-flan. 633 West 19th Street, 77008.

Spot this new GOOF hangout by its signature bright yellow paint job and its inviting patio, which is perfect for enjoying its daily drink specials, house cocktails for $13, and weekly Steak Nights and kitchen takeovers with a rotation of vendors. The Canary also features a backyard pool, to be enjoyed when the warm weather returns. 963 Judiway Street, 77018.

December

Agricole Hospitality, the restaurant group behind Coltivare, EZ’s Liquor Lounge, and Eight Row Flint, officially opened its newest restaurant, HiWay Cantina Tex-Mex Bar & Grill, on December 23, 2023. The Tex-Mex restaurant offers cuisine staples, including starters like chile con queso and guacamole, plus entrees like chimichangas, enchiladas, quesadillas, and fajitas, many of which come with complimentary rice and beans. The bar also aims to showcase Texas and Mexico traditions, with plenty of cocktails that incorporate Mexican spirits like mezcal, sotol, rum, and tequila. Highlights include its watermelon mezcal margarita, an assortment of Blood Marys, micheladas, and Ranchwaters, plus agua frescas for those steering clear of alcohol. 1201 Saint Emanuel Street, 77003.

A product of Dallas-based hospitality group Lombardi Family Concepts, the second outpost of this new ritzy Italian restaurant opened in Houston’s Uptown, with cheesy pizzas, handmade pasta, including a stellar Mezzelune Agli Scampi made with delicate half-moon-shaped ravioli, and plenty of dishes to share, including its burrata and 24-month-aged prosciutto di parma, which is shaved tableside. 1101 Uptown Park Boulevard, Suite 18, 77056.

This Spring Mexican restaurant, which reopened in early November, recently scored a James Beard Award semifinalist nomination. Chef Thomas Bille, who is in the running for Best Chef: Texas, creates a menu with items like pozole dumplings, delightful ceviches, empanadas de papa y queso served with creme fraiche and Kaluga caviar, crispy pork belly tacos, and carne asada. The restaurant also ventures off the traditional Mexican menu with pasta dishes, fusion creations like saag paneer — a combination of seared cheese and a spinach mole verde, and fun weekly features that ensure each dining experience stays fresh. (5200 Farm to Market 2920 #180, Spring, 77388)

Tilman Fertitta’s see-and-be-seen Italian restaurant has been generating buzz after relocating from its original River Oaks Shopping Center to its new hot spot in the Harlow District in November. The restaurant is still serving up its robust menu of favorites, including its various pasta dishes, pizzas, and more, but even with more pizzaz thanks to its buildout with an outdoor patio that oozes romance. (2817 West Dallas Street, 77019)