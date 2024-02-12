Turkey Leg Hut Owner Explains Layoffs and Why Her Estranged Husband Was Let Go

Following the news last week that Lyndell Price was forcibly leaving Turkey Leg Hut, owned by his estranged wife Nakia Holmes, Holmes released a statement addressing the departure, as well as layoffs and a payment gap that occurred during the leadership change.

Six employees were furloghed following an investigation into the company’s finances, including her estranged husband Lyndell Price. Reportedly, the Turkey Leg Hut hasn’t paid its employees for the previous two weeks.

“After gaining strength from leaving an abusive marriage, I was subsequently made aware of potential financial mismanagement at my company,” Holmes wrote in a statement shared with CW39. “This prompted me to initiate a meticulous review with my new finance team. Unfortunately, we quickly uncovered financial discrepancies that demanded immediate action. This led to a temporary two-week payroll delay and the difficult decision to lay off six valued team members, promising their reemployment in late summer.”

Holmes filed for divorce from Price in May 2023. Price posted the notice he received from a representative of the management consultant firm apparently hired by Holmes to review the restaurant’s books to Instagram, which he deleted the next day.

“Our immediate plan is to address the two-week back pay promptly and continue on the path to ensuring The Turkey Leg Hut is celebrated not just for our nationally known cuisine but also for our exemplary business practices, cementing our commitment to a stronger, more cohesive future,” Holmes wrote.

CW39 noted that it had been informed by some employees that the back pay issue went back further than two weeks, but was unable to confirm that information.

In a message to employees in a chat group obtained by the Houston Chronicle, Holmes said her “personal journey has undergone considerable changes, including a divorce that, in more ways than one, has impacted not just my life but the operational stability of our business.”

“The Turkey Leg Hut is navigating a pivotal moment of transformation, necessitating difficult decisions. I apologize to my employees who felt the blows. My hope is to invite them back once we have fully recovered,” Holmes wrote in the statement.