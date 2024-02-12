Share All sharing options for: Dallas Hospitality Group Slides Into Houston With PostScript

PostScript wants Houston diners to put on a pair of rose-colored glasses and eat. It will open at the Shops at Arrive River Oaks on February 12, with a “modern American” menu from chef Bryan Caswell, according to a press release. Caswell most recently helmed the now-closed and much-revered seafood spot Reef. Before that, he had notable runs at El Real Tex-Mex Cafe and Jackson Street BBQ, which are now closed.

Caswell’s menu for PostScript will include caviar donuts with white chocolate creme fraiche, mustard brulee short ribs, Akaushi tomahawk ribeye, raw and roasted oysters, a shellfish tower, crispy rice sushi, and throwback desserts including a baked Alaska and 11-layer chocolate cake.

Where GAP Concepts, the hospitality group behind PostScript, comes in is with the style of the place. Like its XOXO Dining Room in Dallas, this restaurant will be a visual feast with loads of pink inspired by the metamorphosis of a caterpillar to a butterfly.

The company hired artist Romain Lefebvre, also known as Punk Me Tender, to create artwork for the restaurant, including butterfly embellishments on the exterior, installations at the bar, a custom pink piano, and more. Each booth will feature “press for Champagne” doorbells.

The restaurant also features a cocktail lounge with a pink quartz bartop and what the group refers to as a “princess table” that is flocked with photos of Princesses Diana and Grace of Monaco.

PostScript will be at 2800 Kirby Dr., Suite A-132. It opens on February 12, and reservations are available now.