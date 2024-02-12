 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A dining room with pink and blue chairs, neon pink booths, lighter pink walls, and several chandeliers.

Filed under:

Dallas Hospitality Group Slides Into Houston With PostScript

It’s the first location for GAP Concepts in Houston, and chef Bryan Caswell formerly of Reef

by Courtney E. Smith
The main dining room of PostScript.
| Jenn Duncan
PostScript wants Houston diners to put on a pair of rose-colored glasses and eat. It will open at the Shops at Arrive River Oaks on February 12, with a “modern American” menu from chef Bryan Caswell, according to a press release. Caswell most recently helmed the now-closed and much-revered seafood spot Reef. Before that, he had notable runs at El Real Tex-Mex Cafe and Jackson Street BBQ, which are now closed.

Caswell’s menu for PostScript will include caviar donuts with white chocolate creme fraiche, mustard brulee short ribs, Akaushi tomahawk ribeye, raw and roasted oysters, a shellfish tower, crispy rice sushi, and throwback desserts including a baked Alaska and 11-layer chocolate cake.

A plate features salmon on top of Brussels sprouts, flocked by plates with fried chicken and more. A glass of white wine sits to the back, and a cocktail with dried fruit sits in front.
Ora King salmon
Jenn Duncan

Where GAP Concepts, the hospitality group behind PostScript, comes in is with the style of the place. Like its XOXO Dining Room in Dallas, this restaurant will be a visual feast with loads of pink inspired by the metamorphosis of a caterpillar to a butterfly.

The company hired artist Romain Lefebvre, also known as Punk Me Tender, to create artwork for the restaurant, including butterfly embellishments on the exterior, installations at the bar, a custom pink piano, and more. Each booth will feature “press for Champagne” doorbells.

In the center of a dining room decorated in multiple colors of pink, green, and blue is white piano covered in ombre pink paint.
The centerpiece of the dining room: a pink piano.
Jenn Duncan

The restaurant also features a cocktail lounge with a pink quartz bartop and what the group refers to as a “princess table” that is flocked with photos of Princesses Diana and Grace of Monaco.

A bartender finishes a pink cocktail with a dried lime.
The Silver Fox
Jenn Duncan

PostScript will be at 2800 Kirby Dr., Suite A-132. It opens on February 12, and reservations are available now.

PostScript HTX

2800 Kirby Drive, Houston, TX 77098
