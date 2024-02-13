Long-Running Houston Nightclub Becomes a Food Hall — That’s Opening This Month

Still missing the Roxy after its closure a decade ago? You can relive those days — kind of. Conservatory Galleria is opening as a food hall in the nightclub’s gigantic former space — it was over 12,000 square feet. Obviously, the space is remodeled, but there is great news for the nostalgics: the food court will include a cocktail lounge that pays homage to the old space called the Roxy Room. It opens on Monday, February 19.

The Conservatory Galleria, located in the Galleria area, is a reboot of the previous iteration, which the Houston Chronicle called “Houston’s first food hall.” It will host Bird Haus and its hot chicken, Blk Mkt Birria with birria tacos, Cvche Kitchen featuring local food with Peruvian influences, Clutch City Grill with a steakhouse and burger bar, La Taquiza Street Tacos, Luv’Em Leches which is a bakery specializing in tres leches, Rollin Phatties with Pakistani street food, SeoulSide Wings & Rice with a specialty in Korean fried chicken wings, Thrive with its fresh juices, and Wokker with Texas fusion foods.

“Being in the Galleria with constant tourists, many of them international and rotating daily through the hotels that surround us, we wanted to bring together a good mix of vendors. We have Latin, Middle Eastern, European, Asian and American influences,” founding manager and partner of Conservatory Galleria Roveen Abante said in a press release.

The site has two bars, a man bar on the bottom level and the Roxy Room on the third level. There will be a mezzanine lounge with seating — in addition to the seating on all three levels for patrons to eat and meet. As time goes on, the space will feature happy hour specials, weekend markets and DJs, car shows, live bands, and more. There will be a shared patio upon its opening, with plans to build a full patio in the space.

Conservatory Galleria opens on February 19. Its hours are 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Happy hour runs from noon to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday. Breakfast will be served by select vendors from 8 to 11 a.m. Find it at 5353 W. Alabama St., Suite 100.