Bun B and Pitmaster Ronnie Killen Team Up at the Houston Rodeo

Viral videos and a dedicated fan base has made Trill Burgers a staple of the Houston dining community, and owner and rapper Bun B is continuing to flex his creativity at this the 2024 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. Celebrated pitmaster Ronnie Killen of Killen’s BBQ teamed up with the rapper and Trill Burger chefs Mike Pham and Fernando Valladares to develop the Trillen’s Burger and Trillen’s Brisket fries — each piled with slices of Killen’s famed brisket and thick coats of sweet barbecue sauce. If you’re looking for a (somewhat) lighter bite, you can still grab the OG burger, a smash burger griddled with cheese, caramelized onions, and Bun’s Trill sauce, or a vegan OG burger at Trill Burger’s Rodeo Plaza location.

The Rodeo, which begins in full-force on February 27, will have boundless food and drink options, many of them locally owned businesses, to explore. For more on what to eat, visit Eater’s full Rodeo guide.

A Southern California kebab chain finds a home in Bayou City

When Wally Sadat opened the Kebab Shop in San Diego in 2008, he hoped to provide a space to enjoy tender kebabs, creamy hummus, and generously stuffed wraps — all, notably, customizable. The chain took off across the country, and now, the chef has plans to open three new locations in Houston, a welcome addition to the city’s rich and diverse Middle Eastern dining landscape.

Velvet Taco spreads its wings at Hobby Airport

Velvet Taco joined the ever-expanding dining scene this month at Houston’s Hobby Airport. Situated near gates 46 and 47, the Texas chain has expanded to more than 40 locations across the United States since opening in 2011, and continues to maintain a strong and loyal following from many Houstonians. Crowd pleasers like the Mexi-Cali shrimp tacos, the fragrant Korean fried rice tacos, and the decadent chicken and waffles tacos are are just a few offerings on the airport menu, which also boasts an expansive array of both boozy and non-alcoholic drinks to enjoy ahead of takeoff. (Visit Eater’s guide to George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) for more Houston travel dining suggestions.)