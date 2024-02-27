 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chef Dominick Lee Previews “Progressive Creole” Menu for Houstonians

Plus, Rodeo brisket bowls — and more intel

by Kayla Stewart

An image of a traditional southern American dish, likely fish and grits.
Chef Dominick Lee plans to display “progressive Creole” cuisine at Augustine’s.
Michael Anthony

During the month of March, chef Dominick Lee will preview plates from his forthcoming venture, Augustine’s, at Hotel King David. The intimate dinners will allow up to fifteen guests per evening to see the chef’s testing process up close and personal, and patrons can view the restaurant space ahead of construction and renovation. Tasting menus that celebrate local fare like crawfish and other prized seafood will demonstrate the chef’s approach to “progressive Creole cuisine,” presenting Houstonians with an idea of what’s to come with the restaurant’s anticipated Labor Day weekend opening.

Vinny’s introduces special Southern Smoke pizza to support restaurant workers

New York-style pizza joint Vinny’s has teamed up with Chris Shepherd to support the Southern Smoke Foundation, which supports food and beverage workers in need. During the month of March, visitors can indulge in the Southern Smoke pizza, the proceeds of which will go to the Southern Smoke Foundation. Fiery jalepeños accentuate the pizza’s pepperoni and juicy mesquite-grilled portobello, which are placed atop mozzarella and tomato sauce.

“Our team wholeheartedly believes in Chris’ mission of providing assistance to food and beverage workers in need. We are honored to support the cause,” executive chef Paul Lewis said in a press release. Pies are available whole ($28) or by the slice ($5.25), and the proceeds raised will help provide aid, mental health services, and other needs for restaurant workers.

Bread Zeppelin hops into rodeo excitement with speciality brisket bowl

In case there weren’t enough things to eat at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, Bread Zeppelin is jumping into the mix. The Dallas-originated salad chain’s Rodeo brisket Zeppelin and Rodeo brisket bowl are produce-heavy alternatives to some of the heavier items most are indulging in this season. A veggie mix including carrots, corn salad, and kale slaw is tossed with tender brisket, finished with a sauce of choice, and, if opting for Zeppelin-style, stuffed into a cored warm baguette. The Rodeo brisket Zeppelin and brisket bowls are available through the month of March.

