Following Divorce Announcement and Layoffs, Fire Causes Even More Drama for the Turkey Leg Hut

The Turkey Leg Hut’s business office caught fire Saturday morning just near Houston’s Third Ward. The Houston Chronicle reported that firefighters arrived just after 4 a.m. on March 9 in response to a fire on Rosedale Street. Firefighters quickly put out the blaze, and no one was injured. Turkey Leg Hut owner Nakia Holmes shared a social media video that illustrates the damage: There are numerous shattered windows, pieces of fiery wall and ashes on the ground, and the office interior was completely destroyed.

The blaze comes just weeks after couple and previous co-owners Holmes and Lynn Price announced their divorce. Holmes seemingly took the lead of the popular restaurant, firing Price and laying off several employees. There’s been no additional information as to what may have caused the fire.

Austin Favorite Nickel Bar Comes to Houston

Celebrated Austin bar Nickel City joins the ever-growing Houston bar scene in Houston’s East End. The bar opened last Friday, March 8, and will celebrate its grand opening on March 14. Tavern wings, pizza logs, and the bar’s iconic Jim Beam highballs — a cross of Jim Beam, bubbly water, and a hit of lemon — will all make an experience on the Houston menu.

“Houston is so large, and you have these pockets of amazing stuff going on all over,” Tober tells Eater Houston. “It’s a great service town — people really enjoy working in service and people in town genuinely enjoy the world of bars and restaurants. Working in that type of environment is all we really want to do.”

Nickel City is the brainchild of Tober, and bar veterans Primozich Craig, and brothers Brandon and Zane Hunt, who together own pizza joint Via 313 in Austin. The four opened Nickel City’s first location in Austin in 2017 to rave reviews, followed by a Fort Worth outpost amid the pandemic in 2020.

Bun B Adds Drake to “All-American Takeover” Lineup

Rapper and restaurant owner Bun B added friend, rapper, and Trill Burgers enthusiast Drake to his All-American Takeover concert event at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. Bun B announced the surprise guest on social media, where numerous fans of his hit burger joint, Trill Burgers, have been following the rapper to keep an eye out for Rodeo deals, the rapper’s collaborations with local chefs, and surprise visits from some notable celebs. Tickets are available through the Rodeo website, and Trill Burgers will be open during the show.