The Turkey Leg Hut’s Latest Legal Woes Will Cost $900,000

A judge ordered the Turkey Leg Hut and co-owner Lyndell “Lynn” Price (who was reportedly fired by ex and former co-owner Nakia Holmes) to pay more than $900,000, the Chron reported. The news comes just days after Turkey Leg Hut’s business office caught fire in the early morning hours of the weekend.

The latest legal woes stem from ongoing issues for their former business partner, Steve Rogers. According to a February 2023 lawsuit, the Chron reports, Rogers accused Price of defaulting on an earlier agreement that involved the former co-owner paying out of his shares of the restaurant — totaling $1.5 million. According to the publication, Price and Holmes paid $600,000 of the money due before they allegedly stopped paying Rogers in November 2022. A judge ultimately ruled in favor of Rogers, ordering Price to pay the remainder balance of $931,111.12.

This isn’t the first legal battle between the former business partners. In 2020, Rogers accused Price of using Turkey Leg Hut money for her private business. Price countersued, and both parties ultimately formally ended their lawsuits.

The news is yet another challenge for the business, which has gone through drastic leadership changes and layoffs in the first quarter of 2024. As the Chron reports, fires remain a key element of the ongoing legal issues. Just weeks before Rogers filed his July 2020 lawsuit, the Chron reported an explosion rang out at his other restaurant, Bar 5015. Four individuals were seen on video dousing the bar in an unknown liquid, and setting the building on fire. And most recently, the Turkey Leg Hut business office caught fire early Saturday morning. The fire still remains under investigation.

High Five Bar is coming to GOOF

Bar and restaurant veterans Will Ebarb and Chris Cusack and are bringing a brand new bar to the Stomping Grounds in GOOF (Garden Oaks/Oak Forest). Ebarb, an alum of such institutions as Lei Low Bar, Pastry War, and the wildly popular intergalactic bar and pizza restaurant Betelgeuse Betelgeuse, created the walk-up bar concept with Cusack, and expects to offer a refreshing selection of drinks at a lively and artistic space constructed out of a small shipping container. Upon High Fiver Bar’s March 29 opening, consider the Ms Pink, an elegant glass of gin, rose aperitif, chamomile, grapefruit, bianco bitters, or the Orange Lazarus, delightfully funny combination of vodka, acid adjusted Sunny D, triple sec, orange aperitif, orange blossom.

Several Houston Chefs to Participate in Hot Luck Live Food & Music

Aaron Franklin’s annual Hot Luck Live Food & Music is back. Some of the most recognized faces in Southern dining will congregate in Austin from May 23 to May 26 for several days of food, live music, and inevitably hot temperatures. Several Houston chefs will be in attendance, including Aaron Bludorn of Bludorn and Navy Blue, as well as “Eat Like a Local” host and chef Chris Shepherd.