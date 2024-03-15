 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Tina Knowles Stops by Bun B’s Trill Burgers During Houston Rodeo Visit

A celebrated chef closes a chapter at an iconic Houston restaurant — and more intel

by Kayla Stewart
An image of one someone holding one of Bun B’s smash burgers.
Bun B’s Trill Burgers continues to be one of the most popular burger joints in Houston.
Marco Torres

Tina Knowles, affectionately known as “Ms. Tina,” stopped by Trill Burgers this week during a visit to the Houston Rodeo, whose season formally ends Sunday, March 17. The mother of native Houstonians and celebrated musicians Beyoncé and Solange described the rapper and restaurateur’s lauded smash burger as “the best” she’d ever had while donning a cowboy hat emblazoned with the Texas lone star. She joins a host of well-known friends of Bun B’s who regularly frequent the burger shop, including Drake, who recently joined the lineup of Bun B’s All-American Takeover.

Lauded Austin bar Nickel City opens in Houston

Highly anticipated bar Nickel City opened its doors in Houston’s East End this week. Owner Travis Tober brought the bar’s revered, unpretentious atmosphere to the Bayou City, alongside the highballs, bar snacks, and meals that turned Nickel City into one of Austin’s most essential bars after its opening in 2017. For today’s grand opening event in Houston, the bar will offer 99 cent Jim Beam highballs and Delray sliders (from Nickel City’s Delray Cafe food truck), alongside an exhaustive menu inclusive of painstakingly-crafted cocktails, frozen drinks, and wings.

An image of a plate of steak and fries with ketchup and sauces, and a bottle of bourbon at Nickel City bar. Nickel City bar is an Austin bar that opened its first location in Houston
Austin’s Nickel City bar opened its first Houston location this month.
Courtesy of Nickel City Bar

Longtime chef Alex Padilla departs Ninfa’s on Navigation

After nearly two decades of leading culinary operations at the Original Ninfa’s on Navigation, which popularized fajitas in Houston and across the United States, executive chef Alex Padilla announced plans to step down and pursue other opportunities. “As I’m getting older, I’m looking to slow down and refocus on the things that made me want to be a chef in the first place — like travel and cultural inspiration,” Padilla in a press statement.

Padilla knew the storied restaurant’s founder, Mama Ninfa Laurenzo, as a child. He was the only professionally trained executive chef leading both kitchens in the original Navigation Boulevard location, as well as the location in Uptown Houston.

In a release, Ninfa’s leadership team applauded the chef’s contributions to the organization. “Alex has been with us since the beginning of our effort to build something great on the base of this amazing little place on Navigation Boulevard that Mama Ninfa left behind,” Legacy Restaurants managing partner Neil Morgan said in the statement. “He’s done an outstanding job, and I will always be grateful.”

More From Eater Houston

The Latest

The Turkey Leg Hut’s Latest Legal Woes Will Cost $900,000

By Kayla Stewart

Following Divorce Announcement and Layoffs, Fire Causes Even More Drama for the Turkey Leg Hut

By Kayla Stewart

The Finest Fair Foods at Houston’s Rodeo

By Megha McSwain and Brittany Britto Garley

Chef Dominick Lee Previews ‘Progressive Creole’ Menu for Houstonians

By Kayla Stewart

Bun B and Pitmaster Ronnie Killen Team Up at the Houston Rodeo

By Kayla Stewart

12 Houston Restaurant Closings to Know Right Now

By Courtney E. Smith and Brittany Britto Garley