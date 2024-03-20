One of LA’s Favorite Pizzerias Lands in Houston

Celebrated Los Angeles pizzeria Pizzana announced its arrival to the Houston dining scene on Instagram March 19. The Eater LA favorite is opening its first location in the River Oaks on March 22, announcing its arrival with a video illustrating its beloved pasta and pizzas against the sound of schmaltzy Italian music — to the pure delight of Houstonians continuing to benefit from the city’s ongoing pizza renaissance. Details are minimal, but the restaurant will likely offer chef Daniele Uditi’s southern Californian take on staples of Naples. Expect pappardelle interlaced with 8-hour bolognese and spaghetti al pomodoro, as well as the chef’s lauded two-day fermented “slow dough” — the foundation for cacio e pepe pizza and bianca pies embellished with Berkshire fennel sauce, fior di latte mozzarella, shaved fennel, and red onion.

Check back for more information on this opening.

Chef Marcos Juarez takes the lead at Hidden Omakase

Hidden Omakase is yet again shaking things up at one of Houston’s most exciting omakase experiences. The sushi restaurant announced that Chef Marcos Juarez, who joined the venture in late 2022, will lead the team as executive chef, and will oversee the restaurant’s menu. Hidden Omakase is part of an impressive group of omakase spots in town, and is known for inventive plates, like its bluefin tuna sashimi, which includes corn coconut curry, roasted corn, and candied jalapeño.

Find barbecue, Egyptian cuisine, and Cajun burgers at the Bayou City Arts Festival

The Bayou City Arts Festival returns to Downtown Houston March 23-24. The show’s featured talent, Karina Llergo, joins 250 artists from across the country who will present their works of varying mediums. Several food trucks and quick, inexpensive eats will be available throughout the festival, including Vietnamese-Asian cuisine at Nom Mi Street, southern-Asian egg rolls at Saucy Nosh, and Egyptian and Mediterranean sweets from Opa Yummy Catering. The festival takes place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday in Sam Houston Park and along Allen Parkway.