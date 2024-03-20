The 8 Most Anticipated Houston Restaurant and Bar Openings, Spring 2024

It’s springtime in Houston. This means that as temperatures steadily rise and the sun stays out just a bit longer, garlicky, buttered crawfish, smoky brisket sandwiches, and lofty tacos are in heavy rotation on the city’s menus. And as Houstonians and visitors to town indulge in the sunnier days, new restaurants are introducing Tex-Asian Japanese sandos, cocktails infused with Thai ingredients, and African and Mexican fusion to an already rich and thriving dining community. As the city enjoys the undeniably brief, albeit sensational spring season ahead of summer’s blistering temperatures, here’s where you can grab a refreshing drink after a game of pickleball, peek into a new chapter of seasoned Houston restaurant, and even kick it tavern-style with a talented local chef.

Location: 2029 W Gray St, Houston, TX 77019

Key players: Daniele Uditi and Chris O’Donnell

Projected opening date: March 22

LA favorite Pizzana is bringing its pizza and pasta to the Houston area. At the River Oaks location, expect to see the near-mythologized eight-hour bolognese and two-day fermentation process that produces the seminal “slow doughs,” chef Daniele Uditi has been recognized for. Uditi, who opened Pizanna with actor Chris O’Donnell and his wife Caroline, and Candance and Charles Nelson of Sprinkles Cupcakes, weaves southern Californian cooking with the culinary staples of Naples, producing a palatial menu of Italian favorites that take both inspiration and origin from the colorful Italian town.

Location: 1402 Westheimer Road, 77006

Key players: Lukkaew Srasrisuwan

Projected opening date: May 2024

Following the success of Thai restaurants Kin Dee and MaKiin, Thailand native and restaurateur Lukkaew Srasrisuwan is bringing an intriguing interpretation of fast-casual Thai dining at her newest venture, Thai Tail. The self-service style fast casual restaurant will promote fast, take-away friendly Thai options that are similar to the burgers punched up with Asian ingredients, wings, and noodles found at M Express — Srasrisuwan’s Uptown fast casual venture. Expect an abundance of regional flavors and ingredients like tamarind, lemongrass, and fish sauce, as well as cocktails influenced by flavors in the southeast Asian country.

Location: 4201 Main Street, Suite 120, 77002

Key players: Christopher Williams and Sergio Hidalgo

Projected opening date: March 25

Chef Christopher Williams’ Late August, a Lucille Hospitality Group restaurant whose name suggests the last languid days of summer, is finally set to open, three years following its initial announcement. Late August finds its home in the Ion, formerly the historic Downtown Sears building, and will take menu influences from both Williams’ background and that of his executive chef, Sergio Hidalgo (chef Dawn Burrell was originally going to helm the restaurant’s food program, but departed from the project and restaurant group in 2023). Expect dishes that traverse Southern, African, and Central American foodways, with produce sourced from the group’s Lucille’s 1913 community garden. The restaurant will open for lunch service on Monday, March 25, and expand its offerings to dinner on April 8. —Nicole Adlman, Eater cities manager

Disclosure: Eater Houston’s interim editor Kayla Stewart is co-writing a cookbook with chef Christopher Williams.

Vuji Cafe

Location: 718 W 18th Street, 77008

Key players: Ian So and Kevin Villanueva

Projected opening date: May 2024

East Coast native Ian So is fusing Texas culture with the popular Japanese sando. The Houston transplant from New York told the Houston Chronicle that his Tex-Asian sandwiches, developed in partnership with chef Kevin Villanueva, will emphasize Chinese ingredients that So grew up eating in his Chinese American household. Upon its expected opening this summer, guests can expect sandos formed by Texas toast instead of the traditional Japanese milk bread, and sweet and savory fillings like yuzu century egg — a black, preserved duck egg; negitoro with fish roe; ube pandan marshmallow strawberry; and dac biet — a meaty Vietnamese special.

Location: 7118 Bertner Avenue, 77030

Key players: Chef Ho Chee Boon and Chef Hideki Hiwatashi

Projected opening date: Spring 2024

Molihua is slated to open in the Medical Center’s Blossom Hotel this spring. Japanese chef Hideki Hiwatashi will collaborate with chef Ho Chee Boon, who oversees operations, on one of Houston’s most ambitious Japanese restaurant openings this season. Bringing with them more than 30 years of experience each in Japanese dining, chef Hiwatashi specializes in kaiseki cuisine, and will present a thoughtful array of Japanese plates. The multicourse format of Japanese dining is a welcome addition to the neighborhood; visitors can also expect dim sum and an eclectic selection of Japanese desserts.

Location: 1112 Shepherd Drive, 77007

Key players: Jason Mok, co-owner of FM Kitchen & Bar

Projected opening date: March 21

FM Kitchen & Bar owner and pickleball enthusiast Jason Mok is opening a pickleball ball entertainment center and restaurant just adjacent to his original bar. PKL (pronounced pea-kay-el) Social expects to open next week, providing a central space for the city’s growing pickleball community, and those always on the hunt for another great sports bar. Along with plenty of pickleball courts (available to rent for $30 per hour), there is indoor and outdoor seating, dog-friendly patios, and plenty of games, beverages, and bar food for visitors who simply want to catch an Astros game.

Location: 5750 Woodway Drive, Suite 162, 77057

Projected opening date: May 2024

A staple of the Houston dining scene, Hungry’s will expand its empire for the first time in 40 years. The restaurant will open its newest location in the Tanglewood neighborhood, joining two other prominent locations in Memorial Drive and the flagship restaurant in Rice Village. The menu at Tanglewood will mirror menus at other locations, so expect classic hamburgers, ciabatta bread sandwiches, and baja chicken wraps, as well as options for kids and adults alike.

Location: 9061 Gaylord Drive, 77024

Key players: Chef Aaron Bludorn, Victoria Pappas Bludorn, Cherif Mbodji, Alexandra Pena

Projected opening date: March 2024

Aaron Bludorn will expand his restaurant footprint beyond his celebrated namesake restaurant at Bar Bludorn, his first restaurant location in the Memorial area. In conjunction with wife and partner Victoria Pappas Bludorn, and partners Cherif Mbodji and Alexandra Pena, Bar Bludorn will emulate an “upscale tavern.” Drawing inspiration from Bludorn’s reverence of Gulf Coast seafood and French-inspired cuisine, the restaurant will be open for lunch, dinner, and cocktail service.