Drama Continues As Turkey Leg Hut Declares Bankruptcy

During a court hearing on Tuesday, March 26, the Turkey Leg Hut filed for bankruptcy in the 127th Judicial District Court in Harris County, according to reporting from the Chron. The filing follows a mysterious fire at the restaurant’s business office, and a judge’s decision on March 13 ordering owner Nakia Holmes and former co-owner and spouse Lyndell “Lynn” Price to pay more than $900,000 to former business partner Steve Rogers. Rogers, who also owns Bar 5015, sued Holmes and Price in February 2023 for $1.5 million — the value of his remaining shares — but said he only received roughly $600,000 before payments stopped.

According to the Chron, the purpose of Tuesday’s hearing was to determine a court-appointed officer or “receiver” who could seize assets or funds to help pay the outstanding debt. Roberts Markland of Markland Roberts LLP told the Chron that “a trustee will make arrangements to pay Turkey Leg Hut’s outstanding debts and liabilities.”

But now that Turkey Leg Hut has filed for bankruptcy, collection efforts will cease, in line with Section 362 of the bankruptcy code, according to the Chron. The Turkey Leg Hut owes $2 million in state tax revenue to the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts, in addition to its debt to Rogers.

After opening in 2016, the Turkey Leg Hut became wildly popular, and was immediately embroiled in tense conversations about race and gentrification in Houston’s Downtown communities. It’s also been at the center of dramatic lawsuits, puzzling blazes, and public staff squabbles.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.