Eater Houston’s Best Dishes of the Week: April 1

There are more than 12,000 restaurants in Houston. With at least 145 languages spoken across town and communities bringing compelling fare from regions like south Louisiana and the West Coast, and countries such as Mexico, Syria, and the Philippines, there’s no shortage of outstanding food in Bayou City. Check back weekly to see the best things Eater Houston’s editor ate this week.

April 1

Chicken finger sub at Cup N Char Buffalo NY Pizza

Buffalo flavor rules the day at Cup N Char, the only spot in the Houston area to serve Buffalo, New York-style pizza. It’s tucked away in a Richmond strip center, and it’s not uncommon to see pizza boxes from the joint at nearby offices and workplaces. I was a fan of the slices (pepperoni and the grassy chicken are well worth exploring) but the chicken finger sub was especially memorable. The sandwich, which I ordered with the addition of blue cheese, comes with lettuce, tomato, and a sharp oil that seeps into the thick chicken strips. The gently browned sub sandwich bread is hearty, and thick enough to hold the layers of meat, cheese, and toppings. 10450 FM 1464 #900, Richmond, TX 77407

Texas wagyu okonomiyaki at Katami

I first visited Katami with colleagues from the Houston Chronicle and Houstonia Magazine. This year, Texas Monthly named the restaurant the best in the state, and among an extensive menu of nigiri and sashimi, there are also Japanese plates with regional Texas influences. A special Texas wagyu okonomiyaki continues to blow me away. The Japanese pancake is even larger than the traditionally substantial versions I’ve enjoyed at other restaurants, and with good reason. Within it is packed Akaushi beef (from Japanese Brown cattle), blue crab, cabbage, and egg, which is drizzled with mayonnaise and an okonomiyaki sauce, and topped with a generous heaping of bonito flakes. It’s an elegant stamp on a dish that is as texturally exciting as it is flavorful.

Sweet cream and almond pound cake ice cream at Milk + Sugar

I appreciate inventive ice cream flavors, but I ultimately lean towards ice cream options that do less. I appreciate flavors that amplify the cold creaminess that makes the dessert so great — and so apt for life growing up in the sweltering Houston heat. Milk + Sugar’s “happy wife” flavor was simple, albeit tended to with care. The sweet cream was embellished with chunks of an almond pound cake made in-house, charming my southern soul, and those of the customers around me. 1848 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77098