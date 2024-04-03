The James Beard Foundation, a national non-profit culinary arts organization, announced the finalists for its annual restaurant and chef awards on Wednesday, April 3. Chef Emmanuel Chavez, known for his celebration of maize and elegant, expansive presentations of Mexican cooking at Tatemó, was named a finalist for the Best Chef: Texas Award. The chef first opened his tortilleria in 2019 before finding its permanent home in 2021 in Northwest Houston.

The James Beard Foundation winners will be announced on Monday, June 10, in Chicago during an awards ceremony. The semifinalists were announced on January 24.

