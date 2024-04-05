Share All sharing options for: How to Enjoy the April 8 Eclipse in Houston

When National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) commander Terry Virts observed a total solar eclipse while in space over the North Atlantic in 2015, he knew it was an experience he’d never forget. “It was this big black dot, a couple hundred mile-wide black circle moving across the earth,” he said. “It was a pretty unique experience to see from space.”

The total solar eclipse — when the moon eclipses the sun for less than eight minutes — is an unusual scientific marvel that’s been the inspiration for hit songs, astrological theories, and good outdoor fun. The retired astronaut has seen his share of otherworldly miracles during his decades-long career at the space station, but on Monday, April 8, he’s eager to watch the forthcoming total solar eclipse — North America’s second in seven years — from Houston.

“The daytime turns into night,” Virts said. “It was really interesting seeing how animals reacted because they were not expecting it. They didn’t know the eclipse was coming, and you can observe them trying to gather, ‘Why did it suddenly turn into night?’”

To celebrate the eclipse, which is partially visible from Houston, Commander Virts partnered with Sonic on its limited-edition Blackout Slush Float, a dragon fruit-flavored drink that resembles an eclipse-darkened sky. The float tastes like “cotton candy and fruit,” Virts says with a smile, and is topped with Sonic’s colorful galaxy sprinkles. The partnership is especially meaningful to the astronaut and father, as he often took his own children to the burger and shake spot after football practice or games when they were growing up. The float comes with a pair of eclipse glasses, which the commander and numerous experts explain are essential to safely viewing the eclipse.

“If you don’t have glasses, it’s not safe,” he said. “Please don’t stare at the sun without special, certified eclipse glasses.”

Commander Virts noted that this eclipse is unique in that it is visible throughout America, allowing people in states like Ohio, Arkansas, and, of course, Texas, to catch a glimpse of the solar marvel. The eclipse is visible in Dallas-Fort Worth, as well as Central Texas, and the NASA website gives extensive details about viewing rare phenomena — no matter where you are. According to Virts, Sonic has 400 locations in the “path of totality” or within the range where the moon completely covers the sun, but there are plenty of other places in Houston to enjoy the eclipse, too. Don’t let cloudy weather deter you: The astronaut says the eclipse is still a special experience, and NASA will continue to instruct the viewers on how to best see the majestic experience.

Eclipse Specials in Houston

All events will take place on Monday, April 8

At its three locations, State Fare Kitchen & Bar will offer a charcoal-imbued Eclipse frozen margarita ($12), made with Lunazul Reposado tequila, orange liquor, agave, and lime. The bar will also offer solar system-themed frozen flights ($18) that include glasses of peach pie sangria, lavender lemonade, ocean water, and the eclipse margarita.

To celebrate the eclipse, on Monday, April 8, Tacodeli will extend their breakfast hours to 3 p.m. and will offer 50 percent off all alcoholic drinks. Consider its selection of breakfast tacos, and drinks like the señorita margarita, la dama paloma, or epic western ranch water.

Loro Heights will offer an all-day happy hour to celebrate the eclipse. The Asian-Texas smokehouse will have eclipse glasses available for visitors to safely enjoy watching the eclipse from the restaurant’s patio. 1001 West 11th Street, Houston, TX 77008

BoomerJack’s Grill in Webster, which opened last month, will host a special dog-friendly patio party from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. The first 100 visitors will receive complimentary solar eclipse glasses with any purchase, while supplies last. 20961 Gulf Freeway, Webster, TX 77598