Eater Houston’s Best Dishes of the Week: April 8

There are more than 12,000 restaurants in Houston. With at least 145 languages spoken across town and communities bringing compelling fare from regions like south Louisiana and the West Coast, and countries such as Mexico, Syria, and the Philippines, there’s no shortage of outstanding food in the Bayou City. Check back weekly to see the best things Eater Houston’s editor ate this week.

April 8

Cheeseburger at Cream Burger

Though my alma mater is right across the street, I’d never had the pleasure of indulging in a burger at Cream Burger, one of the longest-running burger spots in Houston. Located in Houston’s historic Third Ward, the Greenwood family has been serving simple, yet satisfying burgers, fries, and shakes from the same humble building located just off of Scott Street since 1961. My burger ($5) was one of my more affordable purchases in Houston, and I was rewarded with a series of ample bites of sturdy, seasoned beef, diced onions, sharp mustard, and a bun with a top that was crisped just so. 3481 Elgin St, Houston, TX 77004

Spicy honey bourbon wings at LuLoo’s Day & Night

The family-and-friend-team behind Blood Bros. has transformed barbecue culture in Houston, and recently got into the family-friendly cafe business at LuLoo’s Day & Night. My order was stacked, but the memory of my first taste of the spicy honey bourbon wings ($12) has stayed with me. More sweet than spicy, the sauce wasn’t cloying, as the team tempered the honey glaze with a hit of deep, fortifying bourbon. The ranch dressing was slightly thick and added a creamy balance to the saucy bites. 1223 West 34th St Suite C-600, Houston, TX 77018

Chorizo and potato breakfast taco at Gatlin’s BBQ

Gatlin’s BBQ is nationally recognized for its enduring legacy of exceptional barbecue. Within a menu of impressive takes on brisket, ribs, and sausage, it can be easy to forget that the restaurant also offers breakfast. Gatlin’s chorizo and egg taco ($3.50), to which I added cheese, was lovely. The chorizo didn’t overwhelm the corn tortilla, and the pico de gallo added a nice bit of sharpness to eat bite. 3510 Ella Blvd Bldg C Ste A, Houston, TX 77018