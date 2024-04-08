Nick the Greek Brings Gyros, Pitas, and Sweet Honey Puffs to Houston

Restaurateur Nick Tsigaris is bringing more gyros, pitas, and Greek plates to Kingwood at the Houston area’s first location of Nick the Greek. To celebrate the grand opening, on Tuesday, April 9, the Greek street food chain will offer free lunch to all patrons from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Established in 2014 in San Jose, CA by “Baby” Nick Tsigaris and cousins Big Nick and Little Nick — all named after their grandfather in accordance with Greek tradition — Nick the Greek is known for gyro meats cooked on a traditional vertical rotisserie; charbroiled souvlaki skewers; zesty sauces and fresh vegetables; and Greek sweets, including loukoumades — divinely sweet honey puffs prominent throughout the Mediterranean. The restaurant is located at 25806 TX-494 Loop, Porter, TX 77365

Black Restaurant Week continues in Houston

Black Restaurant Week kicked off in Houston in late March, boasting excellent soul food, Southern classics, and other delicious plates highlighting the breadth of cuisines within the African diaspora. Running through Sunday, April 14, the initiative celebrates Black-owned businesses and owners who lack fair access to business loans and capital, in contrast to white chefs and white-owned businesses.

The full list includes 84 restaurants and amplifies businesses that are unable to afford marketing campaigns. There are plenty of Houston favorites participating in the initiative, including Rays Real Pit BBQ Shack, The Fry Guys, Dandelion Cafe, Orange Lee’s Poboys & Wings, Micheaux’s Southern Cuisine, and Comfort Foodies.

Nick Wong to bring Asian American diner to the Heights

Former UB Preserv’s executive chef Nick Wong will open Agnes and Sherman in the Heights, according to CultureMap Houston. In partnership with DoorDash executive Lisa Lee, Wong will open the “modern Asian-American diner” in the former Alice Blue restaurant space located at 250 West 19th Street. While the chef is remaining tight-lipped about additional details, Lee announced on LinkedIn that the lease was signed, and the diner is expected to open later this year.